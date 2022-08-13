This is one reason why America’s racial wealth gap persists from generation to generation.

Enlarge this image switch title Tracey J. Lee for NPR

Angela Shevo and her husband make good money in York, Pennsylvania. She deals with insurance cases, and he is engaged in construction. However, a recent inheritance from her father-in-law has changed her life. He left them a retirement account, a life insurance policy, an annuity, and her husband and his brother inherited an old farmhouse in a secluded area with a pond.

“We were able to buy the property — the other half — from his brother at a reasonable price,” Shevo says.

They renovate a farmhouse to live in and sell their own house, saying goodbye to 11 years of payments.

“We’ll be without a mortgage in [ages] 50 and 59! she laughs.

Her father-in-law also left Shevo’s 24-year-old son an account in the money market.

“He gave our son some college money before he left,” she says. “So it allowed him to pay off the rest of his college debt.”

Her son works as a financial advisor and has invested the rest of his inheritance to buy a house.

The financial condition of the family shows that America a sharp gap in racial wealth persisted—and even expanded—for generations. White adults are more than twice as likely as Black and Hispanic families to receive significant financial assistance from their parents or other seniors. That’s according to a new survey conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

Dorothy Brown, professor of tax law at Georgetown University wants more white families to talk about these intergenerational benefits.

“Because you have black Americans doing whatever they are told and not moving forward,” she says. “And they’re scratching their heads, wondering, ‘Why can’t I do better than me? Why can’t I do better than the guy in the cubicle next to me?” “

A new poll has found that 38% of white adults say they have received at least $10,000 in gifts or loans from parents or elderly relatives. Only 14% of black adults receive such gifts or loans. The proportion is 16% for Hispanics and 19% for Native Americans.

Brown says this gap reflects generations of segregation and racism, especially in housing policy. Restrictive racial agreements prohibited white people from selling or renting their homes to African Americans or other minority groups. And the policy of the Federal Housing Administration supported such restrictions.

“So if your grandparents got an FHA-insured home, it was the result of being white,” she says. “You don’t think about it, but it was.”

The racial wealth gap is also evident in many other survey questions.

“When people talk about the American dream, it’s there,” says Robert Blendon, professor emeritus of health policy at Harvard, who took part in the survey.

Large numbers of black, Hispanic and Native American adults say they want to move into better housing and expect their kids to go to college, but they don’t have the money to pay for it all.

“These minority communities … will have to borrow everything in a very risky environment to do so,” Blandon says, “and they have nothing to at least help cover some of the costs.”

At stake, he said, is the ability to make choices that can help families and future generations move forward.

For black Americans, wealth is more likely to flow upwards

For African Americans, especially African Americans, tax expert Brown says the intergenerational transfer of wealth is actually likely to go the other way—children helping parents hurt by Jim Crow.



This is the story of 76-year-old Theodore Bailey, who remembers a difficult childhood in segregated Nashville.

“My father died when I was 3 years old,” he says. “My mother was a single mother with four sons.”

His father died while he was a military cook during World War II, leading to a major break for Bailey. As a war orphan, he was able to attend college through the G.I. Act, launching a successful career as an engineer and rocket designer. From the beginning, Bailey sent money to help his mother survive.

“You know, I knew she was struggling. At the time, I didn’t have a lot of extra stuff, but I sent her everything I could,” he says.

Bailey is now retired and lives in Arizona. He says he has always helped the family. This includes supporting a brother who has lost his job, sending grandchildren to college, and helping others along the way.

“Oh,” he says with a chuckle, “there are always cousins ​​and nephews and things that want to borrow money, and often they don’t pay back.”

Studies show that such assistance to the family is serious. drains the wealth of college-educated black Americans. Bailey says he now has to cash out more of his IRA than he would like in this bad market to cover his own costs.

He is not sure how much will be left to pass on to his children and grandchildren.

“I invested in them, helping them through college and so on,” he says. “I hope they can take care of themselves.”