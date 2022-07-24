‘This is my church’: boarding school survivor skipped dad’s visit to follow in ancestors’ footsteps

When Pope Francis addresses the survivors of a boarding school in Musquatsis, Alberta on Monday, none of the survivors will be in the room or watching it on screen.

Instead, Norman Yakeula plans to march hundreds of kilometers northwest, deep into the Mackenzie Mountains and the dense thickets of the Northwest Territories, following the route of the Sahtu Dene and Métis ancestors.

“This is my spirituality,” Yakeula said. “I want to go back to my church, to my people.”

The church he speaks of is a living church made of animals, trees, water and stone, not the one he was forced to attend at Grolier Hall, a Roman Catholic boarding school in Inuvik, NW.

Hikers cross moving water during a 2017 youth hike on the Canola Heritage Trail. (Presented by Nicholas Castel)

Yakeula was in an audience at the Vatican in Rome on April 1 when – after a week of negotiations with indigenous, Inuit and Métis delegations – Pope Francis issued an initial apology for the behavior of some church members in the church’s boarding schools. .

He said the moment was enough to convince him to leave the painful story behind and move forward.

“I don’t have to run after the church and the Pope to say, ‘Say you’re sorry, apologize to me,'” said Yakeula, a former Dene national chief and NWT regional head of the Indigenous Assembly.

“We must leave the past in the past where it rightfully belongs and be who we are today.”

“Transformative Life Experience”

Yak’eula is embarking on the 17th annual Canol Youth Leadership Hike, a largely state and federal funded event for young people selected from the Sahtu communities.

“We have to give our youth hope,” Yakeula said. “This hike is a transformational life experience… They are learning to live off the land.”

Norman Yakeula was in a private audience at the Vatican on April 1 when Pope Francis offered his initial apologies for boarding schools. (Norman Yakeula/Provided)

This year, Yakeula is leading a group of hikers on a 64-kilometer, 355-kilometer, rugged alpine trail, a challenging journey that requires river crossings and wilderness survival skills.

Callie Hickling was only 14 years old when she completed part of the route eight years ago.

“I had a lot of doubts,” said Hickling, who returned to the trek this year as a volunteer.

“It actually turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life.”

The Canol Youth Campaign is a chance for young people from Sahtu communities to learn what it means to live off the land. (Norman Yakeula/Provided)

Miles Erb was one of the first young tourists. He followed the trail for over ten years.

He said that although he lives in Norman Wells, NWT, which is across the river from the trail, few people in his community use it.

“It seems to be within reach, but for some reason there are no opportunities for young people… To say, ‘Hey, this is what we have,’” he said.

The path is littered with remnants of the war

The Canola Heritage Trail follows the route of a pipeline built by the US government after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

In 1942, Dene hunters used traditional mountain dené trails to guide Americans along a route that connected the Norman Wells oilfield with the Alaska highway.

Remains of the Canol Project along the Canol Heritage Trail in the NWT (Norman Yakeula/Provided)

When World War II ended in 1945, the Americans stopped using the pipeline and left it strewn with scrap equipment and other wartime remnants.

Yakeula said it was high time to clear the trail and now Ottawa should pressure the US to do the job.

“The president [Joe] Biden should really, really, really honor our people and cleanse our land,” Yakeula said.

A spokesman for the Department of Crown, Indigenous and Northern Affairs said the US no longer bears any responsibility for the trail as it sold its assets to Imperial Oil.

Norman Yakeula (left, in a white shirt and tie, third row) said he was inspired to walk in the Mackenzie Mountains by his grandmother Harriet Wright Smooth (front row, right). (Norman Yakeula/Provided)

The federal government is focused on cleaning up any hazardous substances but is leaving pipeline project relics where they belong because of their historical value, department spokesman Matthew Gutch said.

“This includes things like old cars, pumping stations and other equipment,” he said.

Compensation for the lost education at the boarding school

Yakeula said that when he walks in the mountains, he feels a connection with his grandmother Harriet Wright Smooth, who herself walked this route.

“One day she told me that I should go to the mountains,” Yakeula said. “So I said yes, just to make her happy, not knowing what I said to her.”

It was not until the early 2000s, when he was in his 40s, that Yakeula made the journey. Since then, he says, he has been catching up at the boarding school.

“After 17 years, I’m starting to see a bit of her wisdom,” Yakeula said.

“On earth, it will teach you things that are not taught in school. This is our school. This is our spirituality. This is our church.”