This is how elections are held in Kenya.

Elections in Kenya are fiercely contested and turnout is usually high. Up to 80 percent of voters voted in the August 2017 elections. These elections also inspired the country.

When and where do people vote?

Polling stations opened Tuesday at 6 am and 22.1 million people registered to vote, including Kenyans living abroad and in prison. Voters cast their votes in more than 46,000 polling stations, mostly in schools and open areas such as parking lots and public parks, but also in community halls, universities, and health clinics.

Voting is expected to close at 5:00 pm, but anyone in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.