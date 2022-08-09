This is how elections are held in Kenya.

Elections in Kenya are fiercely contested and turnout is usually high. Up to 80 percent of voters voted in the August 2017 elections. These elections also inspired the country.
When and where do people vote?
Polling stations opened Tuesday at 6 am and 22.1 million people registered to vote, including Kenyans living abroad and in prison. Voters cast their votes in more than 46,000 polling stations, mostly in schools and open areas such as parking lots and public parks, but also in community halls, universities, and health clinics.
Voting is expected to close at 5:00 pm, but anyone in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.
What happens at the polling stations?
To vote, voters must present either a national ID card or a valid passport. At the polling station, their identity is checked using a biometric machine. After that, voters are handed six colored paper ballots: for president, governor, senator, member of parliament, representative of women and member of the district assembly.
According to the Electoral Commission, there are 16,100 candidates in total for these positions, of which 1,962 are women.
Do you have external monitors?
The Electoral Commission has accredited 18,000 local and international observers representing local and foreign organizations and governments, including the African Union, the European Union and the Carter Center.
How are ballots counted?
In each of the 46,000 polling stations, officials are expected to use an electronic tablet to send a digital image of their presidential results directly to the national vote counting center in the capital, Nairobi. These forms should also be made available online, allowing anyone to independently tabulate results as they come in.
In areas where there is no mobile coverage, the election commission says it will provide satellite equipment to transmit the results.
Separately, physical results forms are expected to be sent to one of the 290 constituency counting centers before they are sent to Nairobi. The election commission must then check the electronic results against the physical forms before announcing the nationwide results.
How soon will the results be known?
After the voting is over, the presidential ballots will be counted first. The Electoral Commission has one week to announce the results of this vote.
To be declared the winner, a candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote plus one and at least 25 percent of the vote in 24 of the country’s 47 constituencies. If no candidate passes this bar, a second ballot must be held within 30 days between the top two candidates.
Any citizen or group can challenge the results in the Supreme Court within seven days. The court must make its decision within two weeks. If the judges annul the results, as they did in 2017, a new vote is expected to take place within 60 days.