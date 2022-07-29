This is an opportunity for England to change the women’s game forever.

I remember the warm-up before the final of the 2009 European Women’s Championship, when we looked at our German rivals and thought how much more professional, more resourced and ready to receive a solid bonus if they win. On Sunday, thanks to years of progress, both teams will start on an equal footing.

It may not have been the same level of coverage or hype, but it meant the same thing as those three lions that day as those England players on Sunday at Wembley. It was fantastic for me to score in the big final and be in the match before half time, but Germany were better, faster and stronger, so no wonder they won 6-2. We worked hard to get to the finals and in the end we got the lesson.

The comparative lack of coverage of the previous England final means it could be a blind spot in history. During last year’s men’s tournament, people were saying that England had reached a major final for the first time since 1966, ignoring our record in 2009. This mistake will not be repeated in the future, whatever the result against Germany, thanks to the fact that this tournament has been made for the women’s game.

In the 13 years since that final, the game in England has changed incredibly. Players are no longer required to train in the park or go to the gym in their free time – they are professionals. At that time, only a few players who went to America were on a permanent basis, including me. Now all the players are professionals, and the Women’s Super League, which helped make a difference, has become one of the best competitions in the world.

There is a man who survived that night in Helsinki many years ago. My good friend Jill Scott started with me against Germany and will be part of England on Sunday. I am so proud of everything she does and that she is still playing for her country is a testament to her work ethic. She is a great person and person; I would always advise any young player to stay with Jill and learn from her humility, her hard work, her drive to learn and improve. That’s why she enjoys longevity in a sport that has changed so much over the course of her career.

It’s no coincidence that she’s been to all those big tournaments, that she’s the second-best England men’s and women’s international, that she’s won big trophies, played for big clubs, been there, done it, and got the T-shirt. I want her to do well, and whenever she takes the field, I want the team to win only because of her. I want her to have a gold medal. One of the things that always reminds me of Jill is the Whitney Houston song “Step by Step”. I won’t sing for you, don’t worry. Jill does everything brick by brick and day by day. It’s a good way to look at things and keep you on task. She is a role model for everyone.

Jill Scott’s longevity kept her in the England squad after their final defeat at the 2009 European Championship. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

With the big investment and coverage of this England team, there is a heightened expectation, but I think this group is just going along with it – no one needs to tell them anything. It’s raw and new, but they embrace it. They look great.

It also helps that the England team has experience playing at Wembley in recent years. On Sunday they are a home team, they will be in all white, they will have a home dressing room, a home audience. However, going out to a sold-out crowd waiting to cheer for their home country in a major tournament final will be different from their previous matches under the arch. Familiarity with the stadium will be helpful, but I’m not sure that something will prepare the players for this.

These are events that create memories and the final is definitely more special than England vs Germany. I have played many times in my career with Germany and they have prevailed. We beat them in the 2015 World Cup bronze match and it was a big moment because Germany beat us again and again because they used to be more physically fit than us. It was a sign of how far we have come since 2009. I think there’s a bit of poignancy to it, and we’re going to keep adding to that by talking about it in the media.

The two best tactical managers of the tournament took their teams to the finals. It’s great to see great female coaches at the top of the game. Sarina Wigman is really special – it’s no coincidence that she won the Euros with the Netherlands and took them to the World Cup final, or that England went unbeaten under her and scored over 100 goals. There is something special about this group, and I felt it during the semi-finals when I was on the field, something that I did not experience as a player. I would like to play Wigman; she inspires. When her teams play, you can always see that there is a plan, which is not always the case in football.

There has never been a better time to catalyze women’s football. Even if England had won a major tournament in the past 15 years, it wouldn’t have made the same impression as winning on home soil in front of thousands in the stadium and millions at home. Sunday at Wembley has the opportunity to change the game forever. This is our time.