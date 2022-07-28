This former Burlington resident is a sand sculpture champion. She is also a judge in the race against the current.

Imagine racing against the clock to build a realistic sand sculpture over three meters high, only to see the tides wash away all your work.

This is what contestants do every week on the CBC. Race against the current. The sandcastle competition features teams of artists competing to create sculptures from a beach on the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick before the tide destroys their work.

Former Burlington, Ontario resident Karen Fralich is serving her second season as one of the show’s two judges.

“These are the highest tides in the world in the Bay of Fundy,” said Fralić, a sand sculpture contest participant for nearly 30 years. The five-time world champion now lives in Guelph, Ontario.

The sand sculptures are washed away by the tide at the end of each Race Against the Tide challenge. (Race against the tide season 2)

“In a regular craft competition, we have three to ten days to create our masterpieces. These sculptors have six hours to create them.”

“Fresh” new host

For the second season, which began earlier this month, Fralić is a co-judge alongside California artist Rusty Croft.

The new host is Canadian rap legend Wesley Williams, better known as Maestro Fresh Wes.

Williams, who took over the role of comedian Sean Majumder, said he gives it his own sound.

“I thought he did an amazing job and I was just trying to mind my own business,” Williams said.

Wes Williams, also known as Maestro Fresh Wes, is the host of the second season of Race Against The Tide. (SHS)

Williams is also an actor known for his recurring role in mr. D (CBC comedy series from 2012 to 2018) local radio host in St. John, where he currently lives, published author and philanthropist for charities such as Toronto Hospital for Sick Children and Covenant House.

Williams remains active in the rap scene. On Thursday (July 28), he will perform at Road to OVO in Toronto, which will also feature other artists who paved the way for host Drake.

“When you think of me, a lot of people think of music, television, but hosting is something beyond what is perceived,” Williams said.

He said that the impetuous nature Race against the current was a challenge for him as well as competitors.

“You have to know that the tide doesn’t care if you’re a comedian or a rapper; the tide is coming in to destroy everything…so you have to be quick with your lines,” he said.

The Path to Professional Sand Sculpture

Fralić discovered sand sculpture in 1994 while working in a pottery workshop.

She said she met a professional sand sculptor who was dating her boss. He saw Fralich’s pottery work and asked her to help with the sand sculpture.

“The second I touched the sand, I felt addicted,” she said.

Former Burlington, Ontario resident Karen Fralich, pictured with one of her award-winning sand sculptures in Weymouth, England in 2011, now lives in Guelph, Ontario. A five-time world champion in sand sculpture, she is one of the judges in the race against the current. (Presented by Karen Fralich)

Her professional career began in 2000 when a California company hired her to work on a huge sandcastle project: a 500-ton replica Wizard of OzAn emerald city made entirely of sand.

Two of her favorite sculptures this season include an Aztec warrior and an owl, which she says is every mouse’s worst nightmare.

Regarding the temporary nature of her works, Fralić said she doesn’t mind having them washed back into the water.

“As long as I can finish it the way I want to photograph it, I’m happy to get away and let it go back to nature.”