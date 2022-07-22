This family doctor leaves BC Other doctors are among her orphaned patients

This story is part of a critical situation, a CBC British Columbia series that highlights the barriers people in this province face in accessing timely and appropriate health care.

Dr. Anna Chodyra crossed land and sea to practice medicine.

Originally from Poland, the 47-year-old man first immigrated to Canada as an international medical diploma in 2001.

She resided in Calgary before crossing the Rockies in 2006 when she moved to the small town of Port Moody in the Tri-City area of ​​British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, east of Vancouver. She worked there for 13 years before taking the Barnet Highway east to Coquitlam, where she joined the Meadowbrook family practice.

The family doctor said she currently has a patient cohort of 2,100 and is unsure where any of them will go when she and her family move to New Zealand this fall.

“It is a very difficult decision knowing that I am leaving my patients without finding someone to replace me, leaving them alone,” Chodyra said, adding that she never planned to leave British Columbia.

“We tried to find a replacement for the doctor, but we couldn’t. No one else takes over the practice.”

Chodyra closed her practice in British Columbia at the end of June, preparing to join a new group of family doctors in the small town of Waihi, about two hours southeast of Auckland.

She said the decision was due to the need to be closer to her husband’s family in Australia, as well as the “state of primary health care in British Columbia”, including the province’s current fee-for-service system and staff shortages, which, according to she says it will be less. problems in New Zealand, where she will have five nurses and three doctors helping patients.

“Family doctors, we don’t feel supported and really feel underappreciated,” she said.

Her imminent departure, however, has sent shockwaves across three cities as her patients struggle to find new family doctors amid shortages where an estimated one million British Columbians no longer have a primary care physician.

Fraser Family Practice Northwest (FNDFP), a non-profit organization that works with and supports family physicians in Anmore, Belcarr, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, said its membership was down seven percent recently. year. There are an estimated 170 primary care providers in six communities, approximately 49 of whom live in Coquitlam.

Program director for the nonprofit Jessie Mather-Lingley said Coquitlam has lost almost 50 family doctors since 2014. She said 15 of them have been since 2021, either due to retirement, relocation, or changing roles in the healthcare system.

The British Columbia Department of Health said in a statement that it is “committed to ensuring that all British Columbians have access to healthcare when they need it.”

“The number of family doctors has increased by almost nine percent from 2016-2017 to 6,760 FPs (family doctors) in the province in 2020-2021. This is an average annual increase of 2.1 percent.”

However, Chodyra and other doctors fear that patients who cannot find new doctors will turn to emergency care providers such as hospital emergency departments for emergency care because they have no other choice, further stressing the system. health care British Columbia delays and increased costs. .

Doctors without doctors

For family doctor Mahsa Maki, Chodyra’s care is especially close to home. In addition to working at Coquitlam, she is also one of the patients that Chodyra leaves behind.

“If someone who we think has many years ahead closes their practice or leaves the community, that is never a good sign,” Maki said.

Maki, who completed her residency in 2014, said the hardest part of her doctor’s decision to close the store was the realization that she and her colleagues at Manhas Health Co. will not be able to accept all the “orphans” of Chodyry.

“I have a couple of thousand patients and my waiting time is already a couple of weeks. Taking on more patients means my current patients will not receive timely care.”

Maki said she has accepted some of Chodyra’s patients, but many others are stuck on the clinic’s waiting list, which has been growing since she joined in 2021.

Orphaned patients can strain ambulance resources

Emergency physician Dr. Ali Abdalvand, who is also on Chodyra’s current list, tells the CBC that orphaned patients will turn to temporary temporary gaps such as emergency primary care or urgent emergency care if they cannot find a family doctor in their area.

“The purpose of creating emergency medicine as a specialty and the emergency department as part of the healthcare system is to provide emergency unscheduled care,” said Dr. Abdalvand.

“If you end up sharing emergency department resources for primary care, you will end up with less and less of those resources for emergency, unplanned care.”

Meanwhile, data from the Canadian Institute of Health Information shows that spending on emergency rooms across Canada has risen in recent years.

The cost of an emergency room visit has risen from $96 in 2005-2006 to $158 in 2018-2019, an annual growth rate of four percent.

The same data set also shows that in 2018-2019, emergency department staff in British Columbia worked more overtime than anywhere else in Canada, excluding the Northwest Territories, at 9.14% of all hours worked.

Looking for a new family doctor, Abdalwad tells the CBC that the province is losing “one of the best doctors” he has ever met.

“I know patients who have told me [Chodyra] went and got [their] filled out with a prescription… and dropped it,” he said. – It’s higher and higher [care]. And that makes me sad.”