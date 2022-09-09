This couple from British Columbia found a doctor by placing an ad in the newspaper. Others hope to repeat their success

1:53:00 FULL EPISODE: Canada’s healthcare system in crisis?

His wife needed to place an ad in the local newspaper, but Michael Mort finally found a family doctor.

An 82-year-old man from Victoria, British Columbia, needed him to write prescriptions and perform physical exams since their doctor retired in December.

Michael has serious heart and neurological problems. More recently, his wife Janet said he was worried about his prostate.

So when he found out that he was accepted as a new patient, he reacted with an excited fist movement, Janet said.

And recently, he was able to get the examination he had been waiting for and embark on a path to more specialized treatment.

“Family doctors conduct a medical examination and can draw some pretty serious conclusions based on it,” she said. “It takes you to the level of secondary care, which is what happens. We are delighted.”

What led to the ad in the newspaper “Doctor Wanted”

Posting a “Doctor Wanted” ad might seem like an extreme step – the Morts aren’t the only ones doing this. Their decision this summer inspired Gary Shuster of Vancouver to do the same, with the only difference being that he offered a $5,000 reward.

Both cases highlight the harsh reality of the shortage of family doctors in this country. In 2019 Statistics Canada reported that an estimated 4.6 million Canadians over the age of 12 were left without a primary health care provider, with provinces reporting that the pandemic has only exacerbated the crisis over the years.

And not having a family doctor has more serious consequences than the inconvenience of waiting in a clinic or emergency room to seek primary care. Research has shown that patients have better outcomes when they develop a relationship with their doctor, someone who knows their family and medical history and can follow them throughout their lives.

Actually, peer-reviewed study published by BMJ Open in the UK found that patients with a primary care provider had lower mortality rates than those who did not.

Gary Shuster came up with the idea to run this doctor ad after learning about Morts’ history in Vancouver. So far, he has received at least two responses to his ad, but none of them are interested in receiving a reward of $5,000. (Vancouver Sun)

As for the Morts, they didn’t want to lose that continuity of care.

After turning down services such as telemedicine, drop-in clinics and virtual appointments, Janet Mort said she considered sending her husband to Seattle, Washington for a private clinic, but the costs would be “huge.”

It was then that she decided to go public.

“That was my last option. We have always been a very private couple. [Michael] if I write about it in the newspaper, all our friends and acquaintances will know about your condition – I expose you. How do you feel about me doing this? He simply said, “Janet, these are desperate times for me, and I will do whatever you think we need to do to get medical help.”

It was on page A2 of yesterday @timescolonist. Something needs to be done in this province. This is unacceptable. #yyj #yyjpoli #bcpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/yYlvcuVhD2 –@jzfromcalgary

Dave Obi, magazine editor and publisher Colonist Times in Victoria, says that for the first time in his memory, someone paid for an ad to find a doctor.

“The most amazing thing about this for me is the incredible reaction from all kinds of people,” Obi said of the Times Colonist ad. “It immediately went viral on Twitter and Facebook. It was everywhere. This is truly a reflection of the magnitude of the problem that people seek medical attention for. A lot of people sympathized with it.”

Resources are depleted, demand is never higher

The shortage is frustrating for doctors as well as their patients.

Dr. Margaret Fraser, a family physician and emergency room physician in Cape Breton, New Carolina, says the health situation is the worst she has seen in her 12 years as a doctor.

Especially when it comes to finding a family doctor.

“We know that people who have access to good family medicine and primary health care are generally healthier and use fewer medical resources,” Fraser said. “However, now we have an aging generation that needs more resources and less access to primary health care.”

It has a ripple effect, she says. Instead, these patients need emergency care and use “more resources because they just don’t have access to anyone.”

Dr. Margaret Fraser of Cape Breton Island, NC has been an Emergency Department Physician and Family Physician for 12 years. She says the state of healthcare and patients’ access to family doctors is “absolutely the worst I’ve ever seen.” (Presented by Dr. Margaret Fraser)

Frazier says it’s “horrible” that someone had to go to the extremes that Morts and Schuster went to get help, but it “doesn’t surprise” her; she herself has been without a family doctor for several years since she retired.

In a statement emailed to the CBC, the British Columbia Department of Health acknowledged that it was aware of Mort’s situation and was “thankful” for bringing it to its attention. It also says the ministry understands that many other people in the province are feeling the effects of “capacity issues.”

“We know that burnout due to the pandemic is real, and this means that many healthcare workers, including those working in our primary care system, are either not working or working less to take care of themselves,” it says. in a statement.

At the end of August the provincial Department of Health announces $118 million in stabilization finance. the plan is to maintain healthcare until the BC can create a new payment system for doctors.

Speak up, no short fix

But Frazier says there are no short-term solutions to the doctor shortage.

“This is the main thing that everyone needs to understand: tomorrow the situation will not improve,” Frazier said. “Improving healthcare is not something you can do in four years. Medical schools need to increase enrollment and there should be more study places for people who come from outside of Canada.”

While the Morts continue to look after Michael’s health along with their new family doctor, Janet believes their story should serve as a motivator for other Canadians without a doctor.

“Start talking,” she said. “If you have a family doctor, go to the nearest mirror and say, ‘I’m sure I’m lucky!’ Because that’s all: luck. If your doctor retires tomorrow or decides to move, you will be in our shoes, helpless and alone.”