This conservative group helped push the controversial election theory

A controversial legal doctrine that could radically shape presidential and congressional elections has been a vocal supporter in filings with the US Supreme Court.

Since 2020, a conservative group advocating more restrictive voting laws has filed several friend-of-the-court briefs to try to influence the justices, arguing that the US Constitution gives state legislatures the power to decide how federal elections are run. Without limitation to state constitutions or state courts.

The group calls itself the Honest Elections Project, which from 2020, according to Corporate records filed in Virginia, is the registered business alias for The 85 Fund. That organization has federal tax-exempt status, Millions of dollars Donations and expenses that are difficult to trace, and Relationship with Leonard Leo — co-president and former executive vice president of the Federalist Society who helped build the Supreme Court’s majority of conservative justices.

Three of those justices have indicated they will side with Republican state lawmakers in an upcoming North Carolina redistricting case that could lead to Supreme Court recognition of what is known as the independent state legislature doctrine. The lawmakers would need the support of at least two other justices on the court, where conservatives enjoy a 6-3 supermajority.

Over the past two years, what many considered a fringe theory in the legal world has become an increasingly hot topic. The Fair Elections Project’s court filings highlight how conservative groups are urging justices to consider how much power state legislatures have over federal election rules.

“This is a priority for us,” the organization’s executive director Jason Snead says of the North Carolina case. Moore v. Harper, which the court is expected to hear in the coming months. “Obviously, a case dealing with this issue in the Supreme Court is an incredibly important turning point. And so we’re going to devote resources to it.”

The group cited the theory it filed in court in previous lawsuits over election rules in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Snead’s organization has already devoted resources to other cases.

In 2020, the Honest Election Project was introduced Legal Brief in Support of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, which unsuccessfully brought a case to the US Supreme Court over whether a state court could extend the deadline for receiving mail ballots. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court cited its authority under the state constitution An extension of three days was ordered “To prevent voter disenfranchisement” during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, postal service delays

In their brief against the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision, the Fair Elections Project referred to the US Constitution. Election Clause And Because of the electors Arguing that state legislatures “are vested with absolute powers not to be taken away by state constitutions to determine the times, places, and manner of presidential and congressional elections.”

This year, a conservative group echoed that position again at the US Supreme Court In short North Carolina lawmakers are considering whether to intervene in the case and defend a state law on voter IDs that the state’s attorney general is already defending.

“While the Court briefly revisited the doctrine of independent state legislatures last term, it has yet to ‘make clear’ that doctrine is our law,” the Fair Elections Project’s brief said. Dissenting opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas For the Pennsylvania case. “That’s how it should be done here.”

Several legal experts have warned that upholding the Supreme Court’s doctrine could lead to chaos in the upcoming elections

Snead — executive director of the Honest Elections Project, who previously helped maintain the Heritage Foundation’s voter fraud database as a senior policy analyst — says the independent state legislature doctrine is “not something we stumbled upon to advance a particular political agenda” and, in his opinion, ” “gets to the very core of what it means to have a free election”.

“I think that’s something that we need to answer definitively – when the Constitution says that legislatures write the laws that govern our democracy, what does that mean or does it mean something else?” adds Snead.

But many legal scholars point out that state legislatures are products of and limited by their constitutions, and that the US Supreme Court has long held state courts to interpret state constitutions and laws.

Opponents of the idea of ​​independent state legislatures warn that if approved by the country’s highest court, it could lead to chaos in upcoming elections, make it easier to draw maps of voting districts and pave the way for the dissolution of state legislators. 2024 Presidential Race Results.

The court is likely to rule next summer with its expected decision in the North Carolina redistricting case, which election law experts are watching closely.

So far, however, the Honest Elections Project has yet to join the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Redistricting Trust in filing a friend-of-the-court brief for the case. (Both of those groups cited differences in the doctrine of separate state legislatures in their filings.)

“It was just a bandwidth question,” Snead says, adding that the group plans to file a brief now that the Supreme Court has agreed to take the case. “We’re certainly very excited that the court is going to potentially address this issue.”

NPR researcher Nicolette Khan contributed to this report.