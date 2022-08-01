This black-owned co-working space wants to promote and support businesswomen of color.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mahogany & Co.

When Lisa Gordon decided to find the perfect co-working space for her new business, she knew she needed a co-working space that catered to all her needs.

“I knew that I needed a space where I could feel very focused, be in my flow and push me [these] dips while I make this transition [to entrepreneurship]” Gordon told NPR.

The retired psychology professor turned social entrepreneur said she tried several co-working spaces in the Santa Monica, California area, but felt they came with a pretentiousness that didn’t seem welcoming, especially for a woman of color.

“Even though it was very encouraging, I couldn’t relax. I felt that in space I was somewhat isolated, because there were not many people like me, ”said Gordon. “And I agreed because I didn’t know there was anything else.”

Business Coworking spaces are changing the idea of ​​what it means to go to the office

But it was. Eventually, Lisa found a way to become a member of the Blackbird House.

Community coworking located in the Los Angeles area, House Blackbird seeks to support, guide, and advance women of color and their allies—both professionally and personally in a “safe space.”

“I haven’t seen many women of color represented [in coworking spaces]. I was curious what creating such a space would look like,” founder and CEO Bridget Coulter Cheadle told NPR.



“We are shamelessly focused on women of color. But we’re also open to allies,” said Cheadle, who moved into interior design after starting her career as an actress in the ’90s.

When she was looking for office space for her interior design business, Cheadle said she had a lot of trouble finding what seemed inclusive.

“I have always been drawn to spaces created by women for women. In the end, I thought, “I really want to design something for women of color,” Cheadle said.

Women of color are still looking for an inclusive work environment

The concept of coworking aims to bring people together for a sense of community. But research shows that women of color still face challenges finding inclusive work environments.

Researchers at McKinsey & Company say the pandemic has disproportionately affected women compared to men. And women of color “still have the worst work experience.”

In McKinsey 2021 Women in the workplace report, the data shows that women of color make up only 17% of entry-level corporate positions in the workplace. And they make up only 4% of senior executives.

National Black business ownership is higher than before the pandemic. Women are driving this growth

Erica James, dean of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a 2020 interview on Everything is taken into account these changes in the business world slowly reflected both the current gender and racial composition of our country.

“I think if we can create social media platforms, if we can send people to the moon and if we have self-driving cars, there is almost nothing we can do,” James said.

“So the fact that we haven’t created a more diverse work environment yet means we just haven’t prioritized,” she added.

It’s more than coworking

By offering personal and digital opportunities that promote the productivity, well-being and advocacy of women of color, Cheadle aims to expand the Blackbird House brand in the US and internationally.

The flagship location in Culver City offers members a range of amenities including a shared work environment, six private offices, multiple conference rooms, a meditation room and a coffee shop.

“Some people come in and say, ‘I have to do my job,’ and you can get in there and get it done,” Cheadle said.

“But there is another side of the matter: to look around and see people. [in the room] who looks like you,” she added.



Mahogany & Co.

Having spent a significant amount of time curating Blackbird to feel welcoming to its members, Cheadle said she hopes this co-working space will be more than just a “folding table in the back” but an experience for its participants.

“I want you to come in [to Blackbird] and I think it’s as beautiful as SoHo House or Noia House or any of those gorgeous and luxuriously designed spaces. I want us to think of ourselves that way,” she said.

Interviews with authors Do you work from 9 to 5? ‘Out of the Office’ Author Says It May Be Time to Rethink It

According to her, for Gordon, Blackbird is a space where she can be herself without having to switch codes while working.

“It’s perfect for me. This is what I wanted in other coworking spaces,” she said. “I don’t need to do this in Blackbird. I can just breathe.”

Ari Shapiro of NPR contributed to this report.