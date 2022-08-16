TueWhen Robert Varzica scored Everton’s second goal in the 80th minute against Manchester United on Wednesday 19 August 1992, he helped the Toffees to all three points at Old Trafford. Mo Johnston added a third in the last minute, leading to United’s second straight loss of the season. Prior to this season, it was the only time United lost the first two games of a Premier League campaign. However, back in 1992-93 they won the title comfortably, losing just four of their remaining 40 matches and finishing 10 points ahead of second-placed Aston Villa.

Warzykha’s goal at Old Trafford made him the first player from outside the British Isles to score in the Premier League. The Poland international was one of 13 foreign players to play on the opening weekend of his first season. Only two of those 13 were from outside Europe – Canadian Ipswich goalkeeper Craig Forrest and Israeli Liverpool striker Ronnie Rosenthal.

When the current season began, there were more Brazilian players in the starting lineup (15) than the entire foreign contingent in 1992. The original 13 foreign players made up only 5% of the starting lineup, compared to 128 last weekend. Foreign players out of 220 who started, a whopping 58%. These 128 players came from five continents and 34 nationalities were represented.

In dugouts the same story. In 1992-93, all 22 coaches in the league were British or Irish – 15 English, five Scots, a Welshman and an Irishman. There are now a dozen foreign coaches in the Premier League and we are still waiting for an English coach to win the title.

Only one of the league’s 22 clubs changed their manager in the Premier League’s first season: Chelsea sacked Ian Porterfield in February 1993 and brought in David Webb. In contrast, Watford have gone through seven managers in the last two seasons.

In these days of solid TV coverage – 200 of this season’s 380 matches will be broadcast live – it seems odd that the opening day of the Premier League’s inaugural season is when Brian Dean scored the first Premier League goal in Sheffield United’s 2 win. :one. over Manchester United at Bramall Lane – was not. The first live broadcast did not take place until the Sunday of the first weekend, when Teddy Sheringham brought Nottingham Forest victory over Liverpool at the City Ground. It was Sheringham’s last goal for Forest. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Tottenham Hotspur and added 21 more goals, becoming the top scorer of the season.

Forest was responsible for the first few matches in the Premier League. When Mark Crossley headlined Colin Hendry’s header at Ewood Park in September, he became the first player to have the ominous initials OG engraved next to his name. And Brian Clough suffered infamy after becoming the first Premier League manager to be relegated since Forest’s 2-0 home loss to Sheffield United in May. It was the last act in his brilliant career. “Only Brian Clough was able to make a lap of honor on the day his team was eliminated from the Premier League,” wrote Patrick Barclay in the Guardian.

At the other end of the table, Norwich City achieved their highest ever top flight in football, finishing third, even though they had a goal difference of minus four. Since then, no team has finished so high in the table with a negative goal difference, and Norwich have never reached that third place. They have never finished in the top half of the table in nine subsequent seasons in the Premier League, and their relegation last season was the sixth in the Premier League – a record for any club.

Sandwiched between champions Manchester United and Norwich was Ron Atkinson’s Aston Villa, who were out of the title race only after dying when they lost their last three matches. Since then, Villa have not reached the high position of second place and, as with Norwich, their +17 goal difference is the worst of any Premier League runner-up in 30 seasons.

Crowds were much smaller 30 years ago, with just under 10 million people passing through the gates in the 1992-93 season and an average attendance of just over 21,000. Those numbers have grown significantly, with more than 15 million people attending games last season, averaging just under 40,000 per match. In 1992-93, many stadiums were in the midst of renovation following the Taylor Report, which recommended that top-class stadiums be fully capacious by the start of the 1994-95 season. For example, Arsenal’s average for the 1992–93 season at Highbury was 24,000, compared to just under 60,000 at the Emirates the previous season.

Wimbledon had the fewest crowds in the Premier League’s first season. As tenants of Selhurst Park, they struggled to fill the ground, drawing an average of just over 8,000 spectators, a figure that was greatly increased by a crowd of over 30,000 during the Manchester United champions’ visit on the final day of the campaign. Of Wimbledon’s 21 home games in 1992-93, only six saw attendances exceed 10,000 and they recorded the lowest attendance in the Premier League (excluding those affected by Covid restrictions) of 3,036 hardy souls against Everton in January 1993.

Of the 22 clubs that played in the Premier League’s first season, 13 are currently in the top flight, five are in the Championship and three are lower in the Football League. Oldham Athletic, who had miraculously escaped the 1992-93 season by winning their last three games in a week, have slipped the furthest down the ladder. They were promoted to the National League last season after finishing 23rd in League Two, becoming the first founding members of the Premier League to be relegated from the Football League.

Club finances have changed dramatically over the last three decades. Sky’s original broadcast deal has been hailed as a game-changer and while it represented a significant increase from previous deals, it is overshadowed by the current level of broadcast revenue. This first deal was worth £191m over a five-year cycle, less than £40m a year. In comparison, the club that finished last in the league this season will receive at least £106m from central broadcasting rights, more than double the annual contract of all 22 clubs in 1992.

The latest TV deal, which is underway this season, sees domestic rights remain at the same level as the previous cycle, at £5.1bn over the next three years. For the first time, the Premier League will generate more revenue outside the UK than within the UK as its overseas rights will be worth an estimated £5.3bn and only a few countries such as Afghanistan, Cuba and North Korea will not receive a feed. .

Vazhiha had no idea that his only goal in the Premier League would be the first small, imperceptible step in the globalization of top English football.