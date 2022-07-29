New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

During Amazon Prime Video’s “Thirteen Lives” At the film’s premiere, director Ron Howard told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that none of the cast members “couldn’t complain” while filming on set.

“Luckily, we didn’t have any horrible incidents and no one complained about the film because how can you? They’re reflecting what a lot of people really lived through,” commented Howard.

“No one would dare complain. They were all honored to have the opportunity to present it to the audience.”

“Thirteen Lives” depicts the extraordinary true story of an incredible global effort to save. Thailand soccer team is stuck Unexpected rainstorm at Thom Luang Cave.

Georgia abortion law: See what Hollywood production companies have to say about filming in the state

Faced with extreme challenges, a team of the world’s most experienced divers navigate a maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels. Divers joined Thai forces And more than 10,000 volunteers to complete the mission of rescuing the 12 boys and their coach.

Howard explained how complicated filming “Thirteen Lives” was and how “exhausting” it was to shoot the underwater scenes.

“They require a lot of discipline and a lot of focus,” he points out.

Will Smith opens up on Chris Rock’s Oscars slap

“All the actors told me at different times they felt a little claustrophobic… they felt trapped… The sets were very tight. They were sets, but they were still underwater and in a very confined space.”

“Thirteen Lives” stars Hollywood stars Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton as save-the-day heroes.

Farrell plays John Volnathan, one of four British divers on the expedition.

Hollywood production companies have said they are filming in Georgia because of abortion laws

The 46-year-old Irish actor highlighted how he prepared for his challenging role.

“You rely on everybody,” Farrell said.

“Rely on Viggo, rely on Ron, rely on the script that William wrote. Especially on Volnathan, who I played… Rick Stanton and Jason Mallinson, the two divers… they were an incredible resource for all of us.”

The Irish actor explained how difficult the underwater scenes were and said he was “nervous”.

“I’m not very comfortable in the water to be honest with you,” Farrell admitted.

“We have a great team of safety divers…they build four or five different tunnels…you have to swim…you get your hose, it gets stuck. …swim.”

The real-life rescuers from Amazon Prime Video’s “Thirteen Lives” told Fox News Digital they were “honored” and “shocked” by the Ron Howard-directed film.

“We are all cavers and cave divers…we are part of rescue teams to help them back into our communities,” a rescuer stated.

“Most of us would never have imagined in our lives that someone would make a movie about what we did.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Thirteen Lives” plays exclusively on the selection Theaters in New York Los Angeles and Chicago for one week starting July 29.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The film is slated to release worldwide on August 5 on Prime Video.