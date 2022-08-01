off
The third victim of an April shooting at an Iowa nightclub died on July 24 from injuries sustained during the incident.

Marvin Cox, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was previously on life support after being shot in the head in an April 10 nightclub shooting that left at least two dead and 10 injured.

“It’s very difficult for us. He’s sitting in that hospital fighting for his life,” Cox’s mother, Mary Mulkey, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette before his death.

Timothy Rush, 32, pleaded not guilty in May to 15 related charges, including second-degree murder. He waived his right to a speedy trial, according to KWWL. Rush is scheduled for a case management conference on Aug. 5, with his trial scheduled for March 28, 2023.

2 killed, 10 injured in Iowa nightclub shooting

Cedar Rapids police said in a statement that the shooting happened early in the morning at Tabu Nightclub and Lounge at 415 Third Street Southeast in the heart of the city.

(Google Earth)

Prosecutors said Rush was working security the night of the shooting when he and another man opened fire at a birthday party attended by more than 100 people.

A 16-year-old boy has died in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side

Timothy Rush not guilty in connection with Iowa nightclub shooting.

(Credit: Linn County Correctional Center)

Demion Walker, 29, is the other suspect accused. He is currently being held in Illinois awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Rush is currently being held on $1.5 million bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this press release.

