Thieves in New York City stole a large amount of high-priced jewelry that was caught on video.

Rocco’s Jewelry in the Bronx was robbed Friday at 2:30 p.m. The business estimated they lost $2.15 million worth of merchandise in the heist.

The jeweler, located in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx and a short walk from Fordham University, was closed Saturday while police investigated the scene.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects acting calm as he approaches the store and waits to get inside.

After a Rocco’s jewelry employee called out to him, the suspect in a white T-shirt opened the door to three masked men in black.

You can see a thief using a hammer to break glass cases as others drop handfuls of jewelry into bags.

The theft – which lasted just under a minute – appears to have been carefully planned. Police have released images and descriptions of the suspects to gather more information.

Anyone with information about the robbery was urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted confidentially on the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.