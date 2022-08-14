off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 13

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A group of thieves drove a car through the front door of a Neiman Marcus in California early Saturday morning to steal merchandise from the luxury store, police said.

The burglary took place around 4.45 am at a shop in Beverly Hills. Officers were immediately dispatched to the store after receiving a report of an alarm going off, police said.

Laundromat employee fights thief: ‘Not on my watch’

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan crashed through the store’s metal gate and window. The suspects had already fled with an undisclosed amount of money and goods.

  • Outside of Naiman Marcus
    Image 1 of 2

    Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills was hit by a car Saturday morning. (Apple Maps)

  • Neiman Marcus logo
    Image 2 of 2

    The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating a theft at a Neiman Marcus store. (Apple Maps)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Police department detectives have begun further investigation and are beginning to collect evidence of the theft, police told Fox News Digital.

Sarah Rumph is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc