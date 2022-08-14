New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A group of thieves drove a car through the front door of a Neiman Marcus in California early Saturday morning to steal merchandise from the luxury store, police said.

The burglary took place around 4.45 am at a shop in Beverly Hills. Officers were immediately dispatched to the store after receiving a report of an alarm going off, police said.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan crashed through the store’s metal gate and window. The suspects had already fled with an undisclosed amount of money and goods.

Police department detectives have begun further investigation and are beginning to collect evidence of the theft, police told Fox News Digital.