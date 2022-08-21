New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It was by no means an easy journey: Crimean citizens Yana and Ilyas fled their homeland after death threats from the Russian government.

Ilyas, who owns a cafe in Crimea, decided to take the perilous flight with his wife to safety in June, nearly four months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Although Crimea is technically a Russian territory, most Crimeans do not identify themselves as Russian.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Crimea, more than 5,000 Ukrainian civilians are estimated to have died, not counting Ukrainian soldiers.

According to UN estimates, more than 5 million people have fled their homes since February.

To many, they may seem like big numbers – numbers. Elias and Yana, known only by their first names for their safety, are two of the number. For them, fleeing the region was a life or death choice.

With no plan to survive, the two make their way to Mexico.

“We left Crimea immediately. Our lives were in danger and at that point we just wanted to stay alive,” Elias told Fox News Digital through translator and consultant Rebecca Koffler. “We didn’t have much money. We didn’t have much time to get our things together. When we got to Mexico, we felt safer and more secure.”

But it was not safe for long.

The couple traveled 40 hours by bus to Tijuana to get closer to the US border and spent their first night sleeping on the street. Not wanting to scare the family back in Crimea, they called some friends, who sent them some money that bought them food – finally – the next day.

They were staying in a hotel for $30 a night, much higher after the robbery, as they tried to cross the border every day.

Now desperate, it was time to make the record trek to the US Embassy.

“We got a list of philanthropic agencies and charities that could help us. We made a record move that day: [12 miles]Because it was [6 miles] Embassy and [6 miles] Back to the charity agency,” Elias said. “From that agency, they directed us to another agency inside. [half-a-mile]And we were hoping to get help there.”

Eventually, along with CESFOM (Centro Scalabrini de Formación para Migrantes) and a good Samaritan known as Geniya – herself from Ukraine and living in Mexico – helped provide them with shelter and food.

While Elias and Yana were grateful for the help, they still needed a permanent solution. Genia, a good Samaritan, got in touch with Rusty Yunusoff and became their US guarantor.

UNICEF encourages Americans to check out ukraine.welcome.us if they are interested in sponsoring Ukrainian immigrants as well as uniting for Ukraine at dhs.gov/ukraine. He likens it to matchmaking for volunteer families.

Yunusoff told Fox News, “This is a huge and huge empire that colonized most of the Eurasian region that took over the Siberian population that is mainly Asian, Buddhist and has its own culture – but Russia just takes their resources and gives them nothing in return. No,” Yunusoff told Fox News. Digital. “Their very aggressive colonial policies – many nations of North Caucasus and Finno-Ugric origin are simply disappearing because there is no support for language or culture. Russia is an aggressive, imperialist power that needs to be stopped and America has done it. Good job.”

After seeing Yunusof’s social media post, Karina and Nick Salch from California made the life-changing decision to welcome the young couple into their Corona home.

“We’re people who always help people, but this is the first time we’ve had the opportunity to take someone into our home,” Karena told Fox News Digital. “He was kind of a no-brainer.”

Elias and Yana were at the Salch home by 9:30 that night, exhausted from their journey. He told Kareena that he was going for a walk.

“We don’t live in a very walkable city, but they were gone about two hours and 11:30 at night,” Karina said, adding that she and her family were worried.

“When they got home at 11:40 p.m. — they walked away with the little money they had and went to Walmart and bought us a cake,” she added. “I didn’t even know how to accept it – that kind of generosity after what they’ve been through. To me it shows who they are and we’re happy to have them.”

“It’s been two weeks, but now they’re family.”

The Salch family chanted “Help Elias and Yana!” Set up a GoFundMe called! To help young couples settle in and help relatives move stateside, GoFundMe can be easily found on the website.

The young couple has gotten to know family well: barbecues with the extended family, neighbor gifts, days at the beach, and a surprise birthday for Elias.

Kareena posted a TikTok video of Elias making sushi on August 11, which received over 3.2 million views. It’s captioned: “We took in a Ukrainian refugee couple 2 weeks ago. Ilyas owned a restaurant and is a chef. Now we get sushi and other amazing meals every night. They think they’re lucky. But we’re lucky.”

“For every American out there, it’s mutually beneficial because you’re not going to have a Ukrainian cooking sushi at home, but for us, I think it’s given us both a renewed purpose in our lives… We can’t do this. Go back to doing nothing. ,” she told Fox.

“If anyone is taking people into their home, treat them like family.”

Her husband Nick and son Tyler echoed the sentiment.

“From the second they show up, you see how kind they are and they bought us a cake the first night,” Nick said. “And so it goes, everything is going to be okay.”

And Tyler: “For me, my whole life I’ve been an only child and I’ve been on my own. Now with Elias and Yana, my life has changed so much… It’s really nice to have people. To do things around.”

FOX also spoke with Inna Levin of Uniting for Ukraine, a group helping Yana and Ilyas’ path to safety. She emphasized how much Americans can help with their hospitality and wanted to convey an important message about Ukrainians in general.

Her message: These people are hard workers. They may have been thrown into dire situations, but they are not victims.

“Ukrainians are hard-working people and they don’t like to ask for help or beg, because they usually help others and here they are in a situation where there are many risks to their lives where they still can’t. Ask until they are desperate. ,” she said. “So we still find people who are stuck.”

Members of the new Salch family have a message for Americans.

“Americans are very responsive, kind and just overall good people,” Yana said.

And Ilyas: “When we were in Crimea, we just wanted to survive. We had no idea that we would be able to be in such an amazing situation right now: not only to survive, but to be in such good conditions.”

For those who want to help Ilias and Yana, their GoFundMe page is “Help Ilias and Yana!” — can be easily found on the GoFundMe website. For more information about United for Ukraine, go to dhs.gov/ukraine.

Rebecca Koffler, a former US intelligence officer at the DIA and Fox News digital consultant, contributed to this report. She is the author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America.”