They wanted justice for their mentally ill loved one who died in prison. Now those hopes are shattered

For almost a year, Suleiman Fakiri’s family had been hoping that things could be different this time – that they could finally face criminal charges against the guards who pepper sprayed, shackled and held the 30-year-old man face down in the moments before his death.

Now that hope has faded.

CBC News has confirmed that Ontario police will not file charges against the guards involved in Fakiri’s death at an Ontario prison in December 2016, even after the province’s chief pathologist determined that the guards’ actions directly contributed to his death.

In an email to the family in February of this year obtained by CBC News, OPP says there is still “insufficient evidence” to bring charges against anyone involved in Fakiri’s death.

The decision closes the door to criminal liability after the family struggled for years to have someone responsible for Fakiri’s death.

Those close to the Faqiri say they didn’t talk about it at the time because they were still struggling with their pain and anger. They now speak exclusively to CBC Toronto.

“We sincerely believed that the UNP would make the right decision once and for all, but they continue to let my family down,” said Yusuf, Fakiri’s older brother.

“There are double standards in the system, one for us Canadians and one for law enforcement,” he said, referring to corrections officers.

“He failed to uphold justice.”

Police lack courage to ‘do the right thing’: family

Police have decided for the third time not to charge the guards involved in Fakiri’s death at the Central East Correctional Center. Two previous criminal investigations by the Kawarta Lakes Police Service and the OPP resulted in no charges.

This is despite the fact that Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Pollanen last year determined that Fakiri’s death was the result of being held face down, as well as injuries he sustained while being held down by six guards. he was hit repeatedly.

Fakiri grew up to be an honors student and the captain of his high school football team. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 18 and was subject to the provincial Mental Health Act multiple times over the years. (Presented by Yusuf Fakiri)

A 30-year-old man who lived with schizophrenia was charged with aggravated assault, assault and making threats after an argument with a neighbor and was awaiting psychiatric care at a psychiatric hospital at the time of his death.

A few days after Pollanen’s findings, Fakiri’s case was returned to the OPP for review, which returned the possibility of a criminal case. Several defense groups issued a joint statement calling on police and prosecutors to file criminal charges against the guards.

But on February 23, an email from OPP arrived confirming their worst fears. Again, there will be no charges, with no explanation as to how the police came to their decision or what exactly prompted the review.

In a letter to Det.-Insp. Brad Collins assured that “a thorough and objective investigation has been completed.”

However, he said, “there is still insufficient evidence to form the necessary grounds for believing that a criminal offense was committed by an individual or group.”

“How lacking is evidence when you have an eyewitness to a man’s death from a beating, you have a chief pathologist claiming that the actions of the guards directly led to Salt’s murder?” Yusuf asked.

“Fifty bruises, legs and arms bound, pepper sprayed twice, scythe hooded over head… And the police still don’t have the guts to do the right thing.”

The Ontario Department of Corrections repeatedly declined to comment on the case, citing ongoing litigation.

Pathologist’s review ‘carefully considered’ says OPP

In an email to CBC News on Monday, an OPP spokesman confirmed that he would not press charges in Fakiri’s death.

“Dr Pollanen’s report was carefully considered in the subsequent review of this case by both the UNODC and the Crown. The outcome of the OOP investigation remains unchanged,” the acting sergeant said in a statement. Erin Cranton.

Cranton declined to comment further, citing a pending coroner’s inquest.

In a statement Monday, Fakiri family lawyer Nader Hassan criticized the OPP’s decision, saying, “OPP continues to pretend that Canadian criminal law does not apply to this investigation.”

“They know that the guards illegally used force against Suleiman. They know that the guards held Suleiman illegally when they beat him,” Hassan said.

“However, the OPP continues to pretend that this is not a murder.”

The autopsy report documented more than 50 signs of what he called “blunt force trauma”, including ligament marks, bruising on Fakiri’s body and cuts, and internal injuries found during the autopsy. (Kawartha Lakes Police Service)

The Attorney General’s Office told CBC News that investigating and bringing criminal charges is a function of the police services.

“The Attorney General’s Office does not have jurisdiction to investigate allegations of criminal activity or direct the police in their investigations.”

As CBC News previously reported, court documents suggest the prison guards violated their rules of engagement in restraining Fakiri. In a formal affidavit, Dawn Rozelle, one of two prison guards fired after Fakiri’s death, said she would never knowingly combine using pepper spray and a spitting hood with holding someone on her stomach.

The province said in court documents that Roselle and another manager, fired after Fakiri’s death, were not acting “within their responsibilities”. A lawyer for the managers previously told CBC News that his clients were the province’s “scapegoats”.

“The memory of Suleiman will never be taken away”

According to Yusuf, for the Fakiri family, the accusations would mean justice.

In 2019, the family filed a $14.3 million lawsuit against the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, the chief of the Central East Correctional Center, and seven separate corrections officers. However, this has since been resolved, as CBC News has learned.

On the details, Yusuf said the lawsuit was settled “in a way that suits my family” but declined to comment further.

The label on the packaging of the specific saliva used on Fakiri before his death reads: “Warning: Misuse of the TranZport Hood may result in injury or death… Misuse may cause suffocation, asphyxiation, or drowning in one’s own fluids.” (Court documents)

However, the news that no one will be charged in the death of their beloved Salt makes the pain of losing him as fresh as the very first day, says Yusuf.

“He’s gone forever, but it’s like his death was yesterday,” he said.

Nearly six years later, Yusuf still visits his brother’s grave every Friday, which he says makes him feel closer.

Even in death, the moments they shared together in the simpler times when they were brothers – playing football or video games – remain his solace.

“The guards could take his life, but Suleiman’s memory will never be taken away.”