‘They/They’ highlights the dangers of combining horror and social commentary

(CNN) Horror movies are no stranger Social commentary, or the desire to be cathartic about how they use violence. Yet the latest example of those impulses, “They/Them,” illustrates just how tricky those propositions can be, in a story that can at times feel creepy, exploitative, and instructive, without being particularly tense or scary.

The fact that the film is debuting on NBC’s streaming service Peacock suggests that no one saw the finished product as a major commercial attraction. But it’s worth admitting because it shows the kind of horror movie that wants to have its cake and carve it too.

The premise involves a group of teenagers sent to a gay-conversion-therapy camp, a classic no-escape setting in the middle of nowhere without cellphone reception.

Adding another notch to his resume, Kevin Bacon plays a camp owner who greets newcomers by saying “I can’t straighten you out” after passing a sign that reads “Respect. Renew. Enjoy.”

Still, this is a horror film, so the cheerful reception soon gives way to less-than-friendly interactions. And when the victims take an unexpected turn, there’s still the matter of psychologically exploiting vulnerable teenagers, whose de facto leader, Jordan (“Work in Progress” Theo Germain), is both immediately suspicious and stern and resourceful when necessary.

Read on