These tax loopholes made hedge managers rich. Closing it could help fund the climate bill

Tucked inside the broader Senate compromise bill for climate change and health care is an effort to shut down what Democrats say benefits a handful of wealthy Americans: the carried interest tax.

A legislative compromise reached last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin could represent the largest federal clean energy investment in US history.

About $14 billion would come to fund those efforts, Democrats say, by changing the way the U.S. taxes what’s called “carried interest,” a key way many fund managers and private equity investors get their compensation.

But this has long been controversial because this type of income is currently taxed at a much lower rate than most Americans earn from typical jobs.

The longstanding provision has survived repeated attempts and promises from Democrats and Republicans to eliminate it.

“There’s a lot of money at stake here. Some wealthy Americans have made their fortunes by getting carry interest, particularly through private equity funds,” Steve Rosenthal, a fellow at the Urban Institute’s Tax Policy Center, said in an interview with NPR.

How does the loophole work and what have the Democrats proposed?

“Partners in private equity firms and hedge funds that typically manage other people’s money get a share of the profits from any deal they make — often about a 20% share, even if they invest their own money in it,” said David Wessel, an economics fellow at the Brookings Institution. In an interview with NPR.

Here’s the rub: Although the profits pocketed by hedge fund managers are essentially their salary, they’re taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income. Instead of being subject to the normal personal income tax rate – 37% for the highest bracket of earners – carried interest, as long as it’s held for at least three years, is taxed at the capital gains rate, which is typically 20% for higher income earners.

The difference can represent billions of dollars. (Precise estimates can be difficult because “there’s a lot of opacity in private equity,” Rosenthal noted.)

Senate Democrats say their proposal would raise $14 billion over 10 years. This number is approximate Issued by the Congressional Budget Office Carry interest should be treated as ordinary income for 2019 proposal. (In 2020, As noted by the Congressional Research Service (The amount of money under this type of management has reached $14.3 trillion, a dramatic increase in recent years.)

Currently, these types of investors must hold their earnings for three years to qualify for the 20% capital gains rate, rather than the higher short-term rate. The Democratic proposal would increase the holding period from three years to five. (The longer holding period requirement would only apply to people making more than $400,000 a year, a nod to Biden’s previous promise not to raise taxes on any Americans making less.) Other technical changes A hedge fund will try to prevent managers from structuring their returns in different ways.

“It won’t completely close the loophole, but it will greatly restrict it,” Wessel said.

Where did the idea come from and why didn’t it take off earlier?

The idea of ​​closing the loophole has been going on for many days.

Carey interest first made national headlines in 2007, After a law professor wrote a journal article about the loophole And helped start a debate on Capitol Hill over whether to close it. The issue came back to the table in 2010, then again in 2011 with the Occupy Wall Street protests. In 2012, Mitt Romney, then the Republican candidate for president, came up in a debate about taxes paid while running a private equity investment firm. In 2016, presidential candidates Jeb Bush, Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton all pledged to close the loophole (although President Trump’s tax bill in 2017 fell far short of eliminating it).

But no previous proposal to close the loophole has stuck — in part because of aggressive lobbying to keep it.

“There are a lot of private equity and hedge fund partners who are big campaign contributors, including Democrats, and they care a lot about this,” Wessel said. Meanwhile, he added, “all other elements of Congress don’t even know what it is.”

Proponents of the loophole say it’s not a loophole—rather, the difference in tax rates represents an incentive to invest in the economy. They also say that they pay taxes in other ways.

Another argument, perhaps more practical, is that hedge fund managers will find other ways to structure their income to avoid higher tax rates.

Will this time pass? Maybe.

For their proposal to pass, Democrats would have to get all 50 votes from their own caucus — including Arizona Sen. Including Kirsten Sinema, who helped torpedo Democratic legislation last year over her opposition to any kind of higher taxes for corporations or wealthy Americans. .

In a Sunday interview on Fox NewsManchin argued the proposal, including its carried interest provision, would raise taxes.

“We didn’t raise taxes. We closed loopholes. That’s all we did. I made sure there were no tax increases,” Manchin said.

The Senate could take up the bill as soon as this week. If it passes, the changes to the carry interest provision, including the establishment of a corporate minimum tax rate of 15%, will help fund the development of renewable energy projects, encourage Americans to buy electric vehicles and help communities affected by climate change.