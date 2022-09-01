‘These numbers are tragic’: Pentagon leaders admit efforts to prevent sexual assault fall short

A key member of Congress, Rep. Jackie Spear, calls for hearing on issue..

Pentagon officials acknowledged that the statistics were disappointing.

One advocate suggested that some Pentagon officials should lose their jobs if the attacks escalated.

WASHINGTON – Pentagon officials acknowledged Thursday that their efforts to combat sexual assault in the military have failed to protect soldiers, calling the latest data “extremely disappointing” and even “tragic.”

Sexual assault in the military increased to unprecedented levels in 2021 The Pentagon has pledged for years to prevent sexual assault, a trend that erodes the very foundation of the military — trust among those who volunteer to serve.