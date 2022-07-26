These are the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

(CNN)MTV has announced its nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards.
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar And Lil Nas X Lead the way with seven nominations each, then Doja Cat And Harry Styles with six each. Other artists nominated this year are: Billie EilishDrake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weekend.
Fans can participate and vote for their favorite stars in 22 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and two all-new categories: Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance.
The 2022 VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 8pm ET/PT.
See below for a complete list of nominees.
Video of the Year
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo — “Cruel” — Geffen Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
Artist of the year
Bad Bunny — Rima’s Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Song of the year
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records
The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records
Best New Artist
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
Gale – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto — Streamcut / RCA Records
Moonlight — Arista Records
Seventy – Pledis Entertainment/Geffen Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff — “One Night” — Warner Records
October 2021: Remy Wolf — “Sexy Villain” — Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett — “I Hope You’re Miserable Until You Die” — Warner Records
December 2021: Seventy — “Rock With You” — Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
January 2021: May Muller — “Better Days” — Capitol Records UK
February 2022: Gayle — “abcdefu” — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Shenissa — “Ru That” — Rich Immigrant / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo — “Tamagochi” — Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg — “Chase Longue” — Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Mooney Long — “Baby Boo” — Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recordings
July 2022: Doichi — “Interesting” — Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Best collaboration
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd — “One Now” — Mercury Records / Republic Records
Rosalia ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records
The best POP
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor” – Geffen Records
The best hip-hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg — “From The D 2 The LBC” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
future split. Drake, Thames — “Wait For You” — Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto — “Big Energy” — Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj Ft. Lil Baby — “Do we have a problem?” — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T — “Diet Coke” — Good Music / Def Jam
The best rock
Foo Fighters — “Love Dies Young” — RCA Records
Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse — “Won’t Stand Down” — Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer” — Warner Records
Shinedown — “Planet Zero” — Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace — “So Called Life” — RCA Records
The best alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragon x JID — “Enemy” — KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Willow — “Emo Girl” — Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Maneskin — “I Wanna Be Your Slave” — Arista Records
panic! At the Disco — “Viva Las Vengeance” — Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilot — “Saturday” — Performed by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker — “GROW” — MSFTSM Music / Roc Nation Records
Latin at its best
Anita – “Envolver” – Warner Records
Bad Bunny — “Titi Asked Me” — Rima’s Entertainment
Becky Gx Carol G – “MAMIIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee — “Remix” — Republic Records
Farooq — “Paypass” — Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Ghetto” — Suenos Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
The best of R&B
Alicia Keys — “City of Gods (Part II)” — AKW
Chlöe — “Have Mercy” — Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Her — “For Anyone” — RCA Records
Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)” — LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd — “Out of Time” — XO / Republic Records
The best K-pop
BTS — “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY — “LOCO” — JYP Entertainment
LISA — “LALISA” — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Seventeen — “Hot” — Pledis Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids — “MANIAC” — JYP Entertainment
TWICE — “The Feels” — JYP Entertainment
Video for good
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto — “P*ssy” — Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama — “This Hell” — Dirty Hit
Strome — “Fills de Joie” — Mozart Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Lat — Def Jam
Rift Tour Ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters — Studio 666 — RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves — Star-Cross — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo — Driving Home 2 u — Geffen Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
Best cinematography
Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
Camila Cabello Ft. Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam” — Epic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
Best direction
Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
Best Art Direction
Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves — “Simple Times” — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
Best visual effects
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay x BTS — “My Universe” — Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records
Best Choreography
BTS — “Permission to Dance” — BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd — “Tears in the Club” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records
Best edit
Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo — “Cruel” — Geffen Records
Rosalia — “Saoko” — Columbia Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
The Weeknd — “Take My Breath” — XO / Republic Records