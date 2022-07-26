These are the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

(CNN) MTV has announced its nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Fans can participate and vote for their favorite stars in 22 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and two all-new categories: Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance.

The 2022 VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 8pm ET/PT.

See below for a complete list of nominees.

