These are the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

(CNN)MTV has announced its nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar And Lil Nas X Lead the way with seven nominations each, then Doja Cat And Harry Styles with six each. Other artists nominated this year are: Billie EilishDrake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weekend.
Fans can participate and vote for their favorite stars in 22 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and two all-new categories: Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance.
    The 2022 VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 8pm ET/PT.
      See below for a complete list of nominees.
      Video of the Year

      Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
        Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic
        Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
        Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
        Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
        Olivia Rodrigo — “Cruel” — Geffen Records
        Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

        Artist of the year

        Bad Bunny — Rima’s Entertainment
        Drake – OVO/Republic
        Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
        Harry Styles — Columbia Records
        Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
        Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
        Lizzo – Atlantic Records

        Song of the year

        Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
        Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
        Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
        Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records
        Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records
        The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records

        Best New Artist

        Baby Keem – Columbia Records
        Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
        Gale – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
        Latto — Streamcut / RCA Records
        Moonlight — Arista Records
        Seventy – Pledis Entertainment/Geffen Records

        PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

        September 2021: Griff — “One Night” — Warner Records
        October 2021: Remy Wolf — “Sexy Villain” — Island Records
        November 2021: Nessa Barrett — “I Hope You’re Miserable Until You Die” — Warner Records
        December 2021: Seventy — “Rock With You” — Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
        January 2021: May Muller — “Better Days” — Capitol Records UK
        February 2022: Gayle — “abcdefu” — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
        March 2022: Shenissa — “Ru That” — Rich Immigrant / Interscope Records
        April 2022: Omar Apollo — “Tamagochi” — Warner Records
        May 2022: Wet Leg — “Chase Longue” — Domino Recording Company
        June 2022: Mooney Long — “Baby Boo” — Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recordings
        July 2022: Doichi — “Interesting” — Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

        Best collaboration

        Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic
        Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records
        Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
        Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
        Post Malone & The Weeknd — “One Now” — Mercury Records / Republic Records
        Rosalia ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
        The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records

        The best POP

        Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
        Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
        Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
        Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
        Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records
        Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor” – Geffen Records

        The best hip-hop

        Eminem & Snoop Dogg — “From The D 2 The LBC” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
        future split. Drake, Thames — “Wait For You” — Freebandz / Epic Records
        Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
        Latto — “Big Energy” — Streamcut / RCA Records
        Nicki Minaj Ft. Lil Baby — “Do we have a problem?” — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
        Pusha T — “Diet Coke” — Good Music / Def Jam

        The best rock

        Foo Fighters — “Love Dies Young” — RCA Records
        Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
        Muse — “Won’t Stand Down” — Warner Records
        Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer” — Warner Records
        Shinedown — “Planet Zero” — Elektra Music Group
        Three Days Grace — “So Called Life” — RCA Records

        The best alternative

        Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
        Imagine Dragon x JID — “Enemy” — KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
        Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Willow — “Emo Girl” — Bad Boy / Interscope Records
        Maneskin — “I Wanna Be Your Slave” — Arista Records
        panic! At the Disco — “Viva Las Vengeance” — Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
        Twenty One Pilot — “Saturday” — Performed by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
        WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker — “GROW” — MSFTSM Music / Roc Nation Records

        Latin at its best

        Anita – “Envolver” – Warner Records
        Bad Bunny — “Titi Asked Me” — Rima’s Entertainment
        Becky Gx Carol G – “MAMIIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
        Daddy Yankee — “Remix” — Republic Records
        Farooq — “Paypass” — Sony Music US Latin
        J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Ghetto” — Suenos Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

        The best of R&B

        Alicia Keys — “City of Gods (Part II)” — AKW
        Chlöe — “Have Mercy” — Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
        Her — “For Anyone” — RCA Records
        Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool/RCA Records
        Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)” — LVRN / Interscope Records
        The Weeknd — “Out of Time” — XO / Republic Records

        The best K-pop

        BTS — “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
        ITZY — “LOCO” — JYP Entertainment
        LISA — “LALISA” — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
        Seventeen — “Hot” — Pledis Entertainment/Geffen Records
        Stray Kids — “MANIAC” — JYP Entertainment
        TWICE — “The Feels” — JYP Entertainment

        Video for good

        Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
        Latto — “P*ssy” — Streamcut / RCA Records
        Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records
        Rina Sawayama — “This Hell” — Dirty Hit
        Strome — “Fills de Joie” — Mozart Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

        Best Metaverse Performance

        BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
        BTS | Minecraft — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
        Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
        Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Lat — Def Jam
        Rift Tour Ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
        Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

        Best Longform Video

        Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
        Foo Fighters — Studio 666 — RCA Records
        Kacey Musgraves — Star-Cross — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
        Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
        Olivia Rodrigo — Driving Home 2 u — Geffen Records
        Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

        Best cinematography

        Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
        Camila Cabello Ft. Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam” — Epic Records
        Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
        Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
        Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records
        Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

        Best direction

        Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
        Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
        Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
        Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
        Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
        Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

        Best Art Direction

        Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
        Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
        Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO / Republic Records
        Kacey Musgraves — “Simple Times” — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
        Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
        Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment

        Best visual effects

        Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
        Coldplay x BTS — “My Universe” — Atlantic Records
        Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
        Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
        Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
        The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records

        Best Choreography

        BTS — “Permission to Dance” — BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
        Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
        FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd — “Tears in the Club” — Atlantic Records
        Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
        Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records
        Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records

        Best edit

        Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
        Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
        Olivia Rodrigo — “Cruel” — Geffen Records
        Rosalia — “Saoko” — Columbia Records
          Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
          The Weeknd — “Take My Breath” — XO / Republic Records

