New car prices JD Power set another record for August with average transactions estimated at $46,259.

Monthly payments also set a new high mark at $716 as demand outstripped supply for new cars and trucks, with many paying off inventory to get their hands on more expensive vehicles due to inflation.

Things are tougher for budget shoppers looking for an economy car, as they are a dying breed.

Currently the cheapest car in America, the $14,595 Chevrolet Spark, has been discontinued for the 2023 model year, along with the $17,740 Hyundai Accent.

There are now three models priced under $20,000 including destination fees, but you could call it five if you’re feeling generous.

Nissan Versa

The Nissan Versa sedan is priced at $16,675 for 2022 and is expected to return next year. It’s roomy for the price and has a relatively powerful 122 hp four-cylinder under the hood and a standard 5-speed manual transmission. You’ll need to step up to the $19,485 SV trim to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but it also includes an automatic transmission.

Mitsubishi Mirage/Mirage G4

The Mitsubishi Mirage is the second cheapest car for 2022, but the 2023 model has been revealed with a higher price and a standard automatic transmission. It now starts at $17,290 and remains the least powerful car in the US with a 76 hp three-cylinder engine, but is also the most efficient non-hybrid combined at 39 mpg. You get power windows, air conditioning and AM/FM radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

For $18,290 it’s available as a sedan called the Mirage G4, which has the same powertrain and features but has a 37 mpg combined rating.

KIA RIO/RIO 5

Kia hasn’t officially confirmed the Rio’s return for 2023, but it’s registered with the EPA next year, so it looks like it’ll be around. For $17,545 in 2022 it is equipped with a 120 hp four-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission as well as a wirelessly connected version of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. fancy

Unlike the Mirage, a five-door hatchback version called the Rio 5 is priced higher than the sedan, starting at $18,485.

If you want something under $20,000, you’ll need to buy a used vehicle, but you might not have much luck with that. The average price paid in July for second-hand cars and trucks less than six years old was $34,291, According to iseecars.com.