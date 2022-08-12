New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Blueberries, apples and mangoes – oh my!

If you’re in the process of adding more fruit to your diet, nutritionists can advise on the best fruits to support good health.

Consider blending these antioxidant-packed superstars as a snack, into a smoothie — or as part of a balanced, healthy breakfast or meal.

They are easy to work into any meal.

And you see, doing so is a very smart move.

Blueberries

Add tiny but mighty blueberries to your next bowl of cereal or oatmeal.

Mary Ruggles, New York City-based author of “Optimize Your Immune System: Create Health & Resilience with a Kitchen Pharmacy,” These berries are said to be her favorite fruit.

“Compounds in berries regulate cell behavior, leading to a protective effect on the prevention and treatment of many dreaded diseases, including cancer, diabetes and heart disease,” she said, citing the research.

“Berries, in general, are a very healthy addition to any diet. Frozen berries are a great choice for those times of year when fresh options are more limited,” added Ruggles.

Jinan Banna, a registered dietitian and professor of nutrition in Hawaii, reviews the health-promoting properties of blueberries and highlights some of the evidence for blueberry consumption and disease prevention.

“The review states that the antioxidant content of this fruit is critical in promoting health,” she said.

Apples

You know the saying … (“An apple a day …”).

Well, it might be high time to add this nutrient-dense fruit to your diet.

“Apples are a great choice, as they provide fiber and important micronutrients,” says Banna.

“Their benefits in terms of prevention of chronic diseases such as cancer have also been highlighted,” she said in a specific scientific article. “The authors note the rich phytochemical content, which has the potential to improve health and reduce disease risk.”

Mangoes

According to experts, this tropical fruit is worth adding to your diet.

“Mangoes are a good source of fiber, which is important for keeping you full and having healthy digestion, among other functions,” says Banna.

“As a fruit, mango does not contain the added sugar you find in packaged foods, but contains sugar naturally.”

“Mangoes also contain many vitamins and minerals that are essential for body function,” she says, adding that mangoes are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A, copper, folate and others. It also contains many antioxidants.

Two such antioxidants? They are beta-carotene and zeaxanthin, the latter of which reduces the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

“It does so by filtering harmful blue light rays and protecting eye health,” says Kansas-based registered dietitian Cheryl Mussatto.

If you want a smooth complexion and shiny hair, Mussatto also urges people to go for mango.

“This fruit is rich in vitamin A, which is essential for the growth of all body tissues, including skin and hair,” she told Fox News Digital.

“Production of sebum, the oily, waxy substance secreted by the sebaceous glands, is not possible without vitamin A,” she says. “Sebum helps waterproof and lubricates our skin and hair.”

Bananas

The delicious fruit is also a boon for your health.

“Bananas are a good source of potassium, as well as manganese, magnesium, vitamin C and vitamin B6,” says Banna.

“They also contain bioactive compounds implicated in disease prevention,” she said.

Pear

“The humble, underrated pear has health benefits,” says Mussatto.

“You might not guess it, but pears are one of the highest-fiber fruits around, with an impressive six grams per medium-sized fruit.”

“We need 25-30 grams of fiber each day – and eating pears is perfect for reaching that goal. Soluble fiber is the main fiber found in pears, specifically pectin.”

“Pectin may help improve digestion, lower cholesterol levels, stabilize blood sugar and prevent certain cancers,” she says.

Another bonus of eating pears?

“The fruit also contains boron, a mineral that helps our body retain calcium, which makes bones strong,” adds Mussatto.

Most people can safely eat pears, she said, because they are considered hypoallergenic, meaning people with food sensitivities can eat pears without any side effects.

Kiwis

Add this sweet-tart fruit to your grocery cart.

“Perhaps kiwifruit doesn’t catch your eye like brightly colored peppers or ruby ​​red apples, but make no mistake, this small but mighty fruit is a nutritional winner,” says Mussatto.

“Let’s start with the fact that kiwifruit is an exceptional source of vitamin C. Kiwifruit contains five times the daily recommended amount of vitamin C than an orange or lemon.”

“Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps eliminate free radicals that cause inflammation in the body,” she added.

“It also helps boost immunity against harmful pathogens, and helps our body absorb the mineral iron more efficiently.”

“Kiwifruit is a good source of folate, a B vitamin,” says Mussatto.

“Folate is critical for the proper development of the neural tube into a developing baby’s brain and spinal cord, reducing the risk of a baby being born with neural tube defects such as spina bifida.”

Oranges

Michelle Hawksworth, a registered dietitian for Muscle and Braun, a biohacking resource for those looking to learn about health, nutrition, workouts and supplements, is a big fan of this citrus fruit.

“Oranges are known to be a great source of vitamin C,” she says.

“Oranges are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that help boost the body’s immune system.”

“They also contain high amounts of potassium, vitamin B1 and fiber. Overall, oranges contain many nutrients and antioxidants that help boost the body’s immune system and protect cells from damage.”

“Research shows that eating oranges can reduce inflammation and blood pressure, lower cholesterol and control sugar levels.”

Another benefit of oranges is their beta-carotene content.

“Oranges are full of a type of pigment called beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body,” says Mackenzie Burgess, registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices. She is based in Denver, Colo.

“Vitamin A is important for vision and keeping our immune system strong.”

“Beta-carotene is also an antioxidant, which means it helps fight oxidative stress in the body and has been found to have a beneficial effect on brain function,” she added.

“Oranges are great on their own or sliced ​​on top of a salad.”

Avocados

Yes, they are technically a fruit.

Burgess explains why one of her favorite foods is good for the body.

“They’re a great source of healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants and other important nutrients,” she says.

“Research shows that avocados support a strong immune system, heart health and weight management.”

“Try adding creamy avocados to grain bowls, over toast, or dark chocolate truffles,” suggests Burgess.