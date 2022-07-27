There’s still time to stop the spread of monkeypox in Canada: Chief Medical Officer

The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada has reached 745, and public health officials say it is time for a domestic and international response to tackle the disease.

“While the global outbreak of monkeypox is of great concern, there is optimism that by concentrating efforts in Canada and around the world, we can seize this opportunity to contain the spread,” Canada’s Chief Medical Officer said Wednesday. Dr. Teresa Tam.

Until now, Tam says, the disease has been almost exclusively limited to men — 99 percent of those infected are men over the age of 36. The majority of cases reported in Canada were among men who have sex with men.

There are now 346 cases in Quebec, 326 in Ontario, 58 in British Columbia, 12 in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan and one in the Yukon. More than 16,000 cases have been reported worldwide; Tam said she thought the figure was lower than the actual number of cases.

The number of cases worldwide has increased by 48 percent from the previous week, according to PHAC, and the disease has now spread to 75 countries.

Last week, the head of the World Health Organization said the monkeypox outbreak was an “extraordinary” situation that qualifies as a global emergency.

“We have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world through new modes of transmission that we understand too little about and that meets the criteria for international health regulations,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A global emergency is the WHO’s highest alert level, but this definition does not necessarily mean that a disease is particularly contagious or deadly.

Using Grindr to fight monkeypox

Tam said the outbreak that Canada is going through can be stopped with specific strategies that target the right groups of people.

Those strategies could include a public awareness campaign targeting gays and bisexuals through community organizations, educational institutions and dating apps like Grindr, she said.

Color transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (turquoise) found in an infected cell (brown) obtained at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Comprehensive Research Center in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

“We have to remain vigilant,” she said. “Health care workers are on the front lines, if they think they are seeing patients with rashes or other potential risk factors, have them tested.

“The most important thing is to remain vigilant on the front lines.”

Tam said little is known about how monkeypox spreads and how humans can protect themselves.

We have enough vaccines for now, Tam says.

In Africa, where the disease has been around for decades, monkeypox is mainly transmitted to humans from infected wildlife such as rodents in limited outbreaks that do not usually cross borders. In Europe, North America, and elsewhere, monkeypox is currently spreading among people who are not associated with wild animals and have not recently traveled to Africa.

Tam said health officials still don’t know if asymptomatic carriers of the disease can pass it on to others.

“Learning from the HIV pandemic is important, so engaging with communities that have been affected from the start to find solutions will be our best weapon against the spread of this virus,” she said.

PHAC officials said 70,000 doses of Imvamun vaccine have been sent to the provinces and about 27,000 have been administered.

Tam said that there is an adequate supply of the vaccine in Canada at the moment. She called on vulnerable groups such as men who have sex with men to get vaccinated to curb the spread.

Public Health Canada is also asking men who have sex with men to practice safe sex and limit the number of partners they have sex with, especially if those partners are casual acquaintances.