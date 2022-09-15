type here...
There's something about Port Union: actor Ben Stiller spotted on NL set
There’s something about Port Union: actor Ben Stiller spotted on NL set

Hollywood star Ben Stiller explores filming locations on Newfoundland’s Bonavista Peninsula, and Trinity Eco-Tours’ Bob Bartlett calls his brief encounter with the actor surreal.

Bartlett said he was on his way to the Crocker Museum for a lecture on Ediacaran fossils at the UNESCO Discovery Global Geopark when he came across Zoolander star in Port Union on Wednesday.

“When I was walking in the parking lot, I thought I was having a stroke or something because someone looked exactly like Ben Stiller,” Bartlett said.

“I said, ‘Ben,’ I said, ‘you’re away from home, what are you doing here?’ – he said.

A photo of the couple is going viral on social media. As of Thursday afternoon, the photo on the Trinity Eco-Tours Facebook page has been shared 1,600 times with nearly 400 comments.

Bartlett said he struck up a conversation with Stiller, who told him he was in Trinity and Port Union with a film crew looking for locations to film an upcoming project. He said the star There’s something about Mary was accommodating throughout their chat.

“He was actually the first one to reach out to shake my hand,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett, a tour operator, has offered Stiller his help and a free tour, as next week he is going to help a crew that is filming a feature film in the Keels.

Bartlett said Stiller is one of his favorite comedians, who also includes Christopher Walken, Robert De Niro and Jim Carrey.

“The most memorable comedy films of the past 20 years are mostly his,” Bartlett said, adding Zoolander as well as Starsky and Hutch are among his favorite Stiller films.

