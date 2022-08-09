New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Hasn’t played a preseason snap since 2018.

While that could change this year, Rodgers doesn’t think preseason football will benefit him if he’s only going to play one series.

Rodgers signed a contract extension in March Stay in Green Bay He told reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t see himself taking limited preseason snaps.

“I don’t see any point in it,” Rodgers said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “I don’t see any benefit in playing a series.

“If we’re going to play, we’ve got to play one quarter, two series, two to three series and play. Just fitting in four plays, to me, is a waste.”

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that backup Jordan Love will start Green Bay’s first preseason game. against the San Francisco 49ers . A decision on Rodgers’ availability for the third preseason game against Kansas City will be made after Green Bay’s second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

“I think it’s kind of a no-win situation outside the building,” Rodgers said. “If anyone gets hurt [it’s], ‘I can’t believe they played our boys.’ But if we go out and stink [it’s]’I can’t believe they didn’t play them.’

“You’ve got to do what’s best for the squad and Matt’s going to do that. He’s going to lean on the leaders of the football team and if he feels like we should go out and play, we’re going to go out and play. But I don’t want to go out and play three plays. That would be a waste of time for me.”

Rodgers enters the 2022 season without his longtime favorite target, Davante Adams, who Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason .

Green Bay drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Christian Watson from South Dakota State in the second round, Romeo Daubs from Nevada in the fourth round and Samori Toure from Nebraska in the seventh round.

“I like the guys we’ve got,” Rodgers said, according to NFL.com. “Davante, who had the lion’s share of targets last year and had a great season, obviously, has to carry around the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns. So now it’s a question of who’s going to be among them. The conditions to make those plays.”