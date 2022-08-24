‘There’s no competition between me and him’: Browns’ Myles Garrett plays short of Baker Mayfield

BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett wasn’t surprised to see Baker Mayfield become the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback. Week 1. The Browns defensive end didn’t surprise either.

Really, Garrett didn’t say any emotion was exerted one way or the other when the Panthers did the obvious thing to announce the former Browns quarterback as their starting quarterback in the season opener.

“Did I expect him to win the job? Play the Panthers. So I’m happy he won. I don’t wish any ill on him, but I don’t expect to see any other quarterback.”

Mayfield, in theory, is in a training camp battle with Sam Darnold to be the Panthers’ starter when the Browns visit on Sept. 11. However, since the day the Browns sent him to the Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick , the former No. 1 overall pick is expected to be a Day One starter.

And Day One meant his first season opener with the Panthers against the team that sent him there.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of attachment,” Mayfield told reporters Monday in Charlotte. “I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and not mean anything. That’s for sure.”

Garrett and Mayfield were picked back-to-back by the Browns in 2017 and 2018. stood as 1. The duo helped the Browns win their second playoff appearance since the franchise’s rebirth and their first playoff game since Jan. 1. , 1995 in the 2020 season.

The two were also together a year ago, when expectations for Mayfield and a shoulder injury weighed the Browns down to an 8-9 season. After that season the team elected to keep − and ultimately trade − Deshaun Watson, opening the door for the Panthers to let Mayfield out of his own contract.

Garrett, however, didn’t open any doors to his own personal feelings about a potential grudge match between him and Mayfield.

“He’s a former teammate of mine,” Garrett said. “But I don’t have anybody … There’s no competition between me and him and there’s no competition between the Panthers and the Browns. Yeah, he’s here but that doesn’t mean I have an extra sense of urgency to approach him. I just want to play my best and whatever’s on the cards, That’s it for me. If I can help my team win. If I can put them in the best position to win, I’ll do that, and if I can get a couple sacks along the way, I’ll enjoy that, too.”

Mayfield played the last game for the Browns Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game at Pittsburgh. The game became something of a debacle as a rookie right tackle faced an injured left shoulder and eventual NFL Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt and was asked to throw the ball 38 times.

Mayfield was sacked nine times in the game. That amount includes four sacks by Watt.

However, that’s not the case for Mayfield and Garrett preparing for the Panthers.

“We don’t play like Pittsburgh,” Garrett said. “I’ll look at the 4-3 defense and how they’ve done it. But I think there’s been some good examples of how teams have run us in the past and try to use that as an example. It’ll probably be the same on the line but I’ll have to see how they set up with him.

“I know they’re set up a little bit differently, and their chemistry is a little bit different, so it’s just a matter of seeing how they’re going to allow that and watching the preseason games and seeing what he’s been doing and has he changed the depth at all, is he taking more steps, is he stepping back in the pocket. , he’s looking where he’s going to put himself, trying to make plays.”

The Browns defense may have an advantage or two as they prepare to see Mayfield. Certainly, no team knows Mayfield better than the team that took him No. 1 overall and kept him in the building for four years.

Garrett was not one to consider the advantage too high. A big reason for that is twofold: a new team for Mayfield and perhaps a new look for him.

“I don’t think it really matters,” Garrett said. “Because he has tendencies, I’m sure he likes to throw the ball in certain places down the field. But he has different goals, he has a different line, so he has to change as well. He has different coaches. Those who are going to work with him have seen what he likes. So I’m sure we’re not going to see a completely different Baker, but someone who has worked on some of his weaknesses and, like me, his tendencies are to be a more complete player and diversify himself.”

