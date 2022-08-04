There will be no revolution at United – it’s a journey

Tmany are hoping for a Dutch revolution at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, but they will need patience because Manchester United must accept the evolutionary process is the only answer. There is no chance of a quick fix given the number of issues that need to be addressed.

Whenever a manager arrives, expectations naturally rise, but it will be important for United fans to limit their expectations this season. Last season showed how far behind Manchester City and Liverpool they are and it will take time to try to match them. United have to go the way they have to go.

Erik ten Hag believes Ronaldo’s behavior is “unacceptable” when he leaves the game early. Read more

Many are accustomed to the old United, the team that dominated the Premier League and fought for the Champions League with swagger. That team is long gone, and a new one needs to be created if they want to dream of those successes again. However, they need short-term ambition to help them reach their long-term goals.

Ten Hag will look to bring his style to fruition during the preseason. He arrived at a good time in the summer with no men’s tournaments meaning no one played until the second week of July and then he had to take a break. Ten Hag was counting on someone like Raphael Varane to have a good, strong pre-season to reach the level needed and adjust to the system after the defender was in and out of the team and suffered several injuries in the last campaign.

01:09 Ready for Premier League 2022-2023: Manchester United – video

He will be recognized as an integral part of the youth team due to his experience. There are also big hopes for Jadon Sancho, who has struggled since the Euros.

This summer’s episode with Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t help Ten Hag because he sends a message to the whole club. This shed light on the club not being able to sign early because they were struggling to bring in the players they needed.

The focus of the new arrivals was on players that Ten Hag knew well from the Netherlands or with whom he had worked at Ajax. This is a really smart move. They understand his philosophy and he can also influence the dressing room culture by setting the standard. He’s not the first manager to bring in players who know how to execute the game plan, and that could help speed up the long-term process. Building a culture within the club from Ten Hag to the entire team will be a must if he is to succeed. This will require the players to understand his requirements and execute them perfectly season after season.

Those new to Ten Hag will learn about him and what he demands. As a player, you want the manager to be the center of attention on the training ground. It’s not necessarily the fear factor you need, but as a player you should be a little afraid of your coach. At the same time, you want them to be empathetic and understanding of the circumstances, as well as being clear and decisive when making decisions and putting together a plan – without hesitation. The most successful teams are dominant at the top. They need to establish a culture and start taking players with them to make sure everyone is part of it and moving in the same direction. They also need to inspire in the dressing room, otherwise it won’t work.

Rafael Varane took on Liverpool’s Luis Diaz during United’s 4-0 win in Bangkok. The experienced defender had a poor first season at Old Trafford. Photo: Supakit Wisetanuphong/MB Media/Getty Images

Culture and managerial ability are important components of a club, and to be successful, you must use both. The players must have faith in the manager and he must be clear, authoritative and sympathetic in order for the players to jump overboard. This can be seen in other clubs. Look at James Milner at Liverpool. I know United fans won’t appreciate such an example, but players like this are key because they maintain a positive culture and make sure everyone does the right thing by leading by example. United need this support if Ten Hag wants to make effective changes, because otherwise they will find themselves in the same vicious circle they have been in for a number of years.

Winning the cup will be a successful season, no matter which one, because success breeds success. They can’t just focus on the Premier League and ignore the Europa League. This is a chance to win the competition and secure a place in the Champions League and if they really want to reach the top again they need to get into the habit of playing twice a week. It should also give more players a chance to impress in difficult circumstances.

United fans may want instant success, but unfortunately for them, the club is far from where it has been. Sometimes the best things don’t come easy and take a little time to grow, but that’s not bad as long as you can see the green sprouts of promise. This is what Ten Hag hopes to see this season.