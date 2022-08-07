There Was No Veterans Monument In His Hometown, So The Teen Built It Himself

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark Jurgensen

Mark Jurgensen

When 17-year-old Dominic Klasman learned that there was no veterans memorial in his hometown of Olivia, Minnesota, he decided to take action.

Olivia is a small city that calls itself the “corn capital of the world,” and many residents are veterans or relatives of veterans, Kleisman said.

His father, grandfather and great-grandfather served. “It just never ends,” he said of his family’s military roots.

So when it came time for the teenager to choose a target for his Eagle Scouts project, he decided to build his own veterans’ memorial for Olivia.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark Jurgensen

Mark Jurgensen

It was natural for his father, Mark Jürgensen, that his son had such ambitious plans. Jurgensen is the scoutmaster of his son’s troop.

“I told Dominic when he started talking about his Eagle Scout project that since he’s the son of a scoutmaster, he needs to get big or go home,” Jurgensen said.

Klasman visited veterans’ memorials in nearby towns to research and get ideas, then came up with a modest design.

“Initially, I imagined just a path with 21 steps and paving stones on the sides, as well as a main stone and a couple of flags,” Klasman said.

He thought it would take about $15,000 to build, so he started fundraising.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark Jurgensen

Mark Jurgensen

Kleisman said Eagle Scout projects don’t require candidates to use a digital connection, so instead of using online charity fundraising sites, he ran ad campaigns and spoke at local events.

“To a large extent it was either word of mouth or door to door,” Klasman said.

But his methods worked. His community liked the idea of ​​a veterans’ memorial so much that they were willing to donate much more than he expected.

When the fundraiser ended, he raised exactly $77,777 for the project.

Klaisman improved the design to fit a larger budget and proceeded to build it.



Enlarge this image switch title Mark Jurgensen

Mark Jurgensen

The finished memorial was presented to the public on Remembrance Day. It consists of 280 engraved paving stones leading to flagpoles and seating surrounded by landscaped plants.

“By the time it was all said and done, he was definitely big,” Jürgensen laughed.

During the ceremony, his neighbors told him how much they appreciated what he had done for the city.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark Jurgensen

Mark Jurgensen

“One person came up to me and said he was so happy to see this,” Klasman said. “They lived in this city for 10 to 15 years and waited for something like this to happen.”

A favorite part of the Kleisman memorial is the 21 boot prints carved into the concrete leading to the flagpoles, made to signify a 21-gun salute. His father helped him by putting on the combat boots he wore during his service and making impressions.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark Jurgensen

Mark Jurgensen

“It was nice to be a part of it,” said Jürgensen. “I myself am a veteran to give peace to other veterans, so that their families have somewhere to go to remember their service or remember their loved ones.”

As for what’s next, Kleisman said he’s already spoken to his brothers about what they’ll be doing in the future for their own Eagle Scouts projects.