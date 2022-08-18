New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension drew plenty of reaction on social media Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns star’s discipline was extended as part of an agreement reached by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. He initially received a six-game suspension but the NFL appealed.

Watson will also have to pay a $5 million fine and “undergo a professional evaluation by a behavioral specialist and follow their treatment program.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s how football fans reacted on Twitter.

Watson responded to the suspension in a statement by the team.

“I am grateful that the disciplinary process is over and I am very appreciative of the incredible support I have received during my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused,” Watson said.

“I will be accountable for the decisions I make. My focus is to work to be the best version of myself on and off the field and support my teammates whenever possible when I’m away from the team. What I’m excited about is my future in Cleveland.”

Browns team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement on the decision.

Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns quarterback learns fate before regular season

“As we have previously communicated, Deshan and his representatives are committed to the structure of the NFL and NFLPA for a final decision, and we respect the process,” they said. “Now that a decision on discipline has been made, we understand that this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change, and we are committed to investing in programs that educate our youth in Northeast Ohio about the awareness, understanding, and especially the prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior. Since Deshan entered our building , he is an outstanding member of our organization and has shown true dedication to himself on and off the field. We will continue to support him as he focuses on earning the trust of our community.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement.

“Deshan is committed to putting himself through the hard work necessary to return to the NFL,” he said. “This settlement should be consistent with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a substantial fine and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful for the efforts of Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey in resolving these matters, which laid the groundwork for this decision.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watson will return in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the starting quarterback until then.