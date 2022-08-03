‘There is peace’: Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri’s death reflects on NYC’s 9/11 memorial

NEW YORK CITY – A day after President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US strike, Joe Gallant looked at the 9/11 memorial where the World Trade Center once stood.

“We planned to be here today anyway to honor the thousands who were killed,” said Gallant, 68, who was visiting from Bangor, Maine, with his two nephews. “So the timing couldn’t be better that we’re here on the day they nailed one of the SOBs who did it.”

Al-Zawahri, 71, was killed in a weekend U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan nearly 21 years after he helped Osama bin Laden plan the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington that killed nearly 3,000 people. Bin Laden founded al-Zawahri. Qaida, and al-Zawahri played a crucial role in many of his conspiracies.

Who was Ayman al-Zawahri? The chief strategist for al-Qaeda was Osama bin Laden’s mentor, then successor.

On Tuesday, dozens milled around the south and north pools built into the footprints of the trade center’s twin towers, which collapsed after suicide bombers sent by al-Qaeda flew jets into them.

Raymond Holloway, 35, and his wife, Ngozi, 42, saw the names of those killed carved into the metal.

“My dad was in the building that morning when it happened,” said Holloway, who lives in Montgomery, Alabama, but is originally from New York. “He was delivering paralegal papers at 5 in the morning. So his name could very well have been written on that wall.”

It was Ngozi Holloway’s first visit to New York, and she said al-Zawahri’s killing was “some justice for the people who were lost, the families.”

‘He’s not going to do this to anyone else’

Joy Alario Lonibos didn’t know al-Zawahri had died, but she was overjoyed when she got the news.

“Amen,” she said. “It will never heal or fix what he orchestrated, but there’s peace in knowing he won’t do it to anyone else.”

Lonibos and her husband, David, visited from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She said she wanted to come to the downtown memorial to pay her respects to a woman she never met but to whom she feels connected.

Most Wanted: After al-Zawahri’s death, America’s most wanted list includes two dozen accused terrorists

“Margaret Alario is the name of one of the people who died that day, and it’s such an unusual name, I thought, ‘We must be related,'” she said of the woman who shared her first name. “So I had to come take a picture and pray for his family.”

Lonibos remembers sitting in a hospital waiting room with her then 5-year-old son on September 11, watching the terror attacks unfold on TV. She learned about Alario when she watched the annual memorial service, where the names of the victims are read aloud by their loved ones.

“But nothing looks like it should be here,” Lonibos said. “It’s extremely overwhelming and emotional.”

One of Gallant’s nephews reflected on the memorial erected to commemorate the attack, which happened before his birth.

“Obviously, you hear all about it every year (at school),” said Colin Scobie, 18.

His feelings about the US strike and al-Zawahri’s death were more muted than his uncle’s.

“I understand why they did it, and it’s obviously a win for our country,” Scobie said. “But I can’t say I have anything to do with it.”