There is not enough evidence to investigate the sexual assault allegation against a Cardinal of Quebec, the Pope says.

Pope Francis issued a statement on Thursday morning saying there was not enough evidence to launch an ecclesiastical investigation into Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop of Quebec.

Ouellet, who works for the Vatican and is seen as a potential successor to the pope, is one of 88 clergy named in a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec released Tuesday.

The class action lawsuit represents more than 100 alleged victims who claim to have been sexually abused, most of them minors, by priests and other employees working in the archdiocese since 1940.

Additional information will appear later.