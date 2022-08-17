There is no data on who has received the monkeypox vaccine in the US

But despite a growing supply of the GENEOS vaccine — and a new strategy that could increase the current supply fivefold — there is still no evidence that protection is reaching those most at risk.

“When you think about the reality that there’s a limited amount of vaccinations available, you really want to understand which group to go to first,” Dr. said Stella Saffo, an HIV primary care physician and founder of the advocacy group Just Equity for Health. .

“That’s the equity lens — that we don’t all experience disease and the different social determinants of health equally. Therefore, treatments and available resources should also be targeted to those who need them most.”

But there is still no nationwide perspective on who has received the vaccine, and the limited state-level data made available is not promising.

According to CDC data, more than half of monkeypox cases nationwide are among Hispanics (28%) or blacks (26%), compared to only one-third of the general population.

In North Carolina, the disparity is even worse. More than 70% of cases have occurred in black people, but only about a quarter (26%) of the vaccines have gone to black people, according to state health department statistics. Website

And in Colorado, fewer than 15% of monkeypox vaccines have gone to black or Hispanic people, according to data the state health department shared with CNN last week.

“It is not surprising that there is a disparity in who is being vaccinated compared to those diagnosed with monkeypox,” Dr. said Oni Blackstock, a primary care and HIV physician and founder of the consulting firm Health Justice. “So we can assume that these are not isolated cases. These disparities probably exist across the US and really need to be addressed, especially if we’re going to get this current outbreak under control.”

The public health response to monkeypox outbreaks in the US has been criticized, with blame shifting between the federal government and states.

US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said last month that the federal government was ready to respond but needed more help from local governments.

“We need states, local public health directors to feed us data so we know. Not only how — what kind of volume we have, but we need to know how to focus the help that we can provide,” he said. “We need more cooperation from the locals to get the information we need.”

CDC is finalizing data use agreements with states that will serve as a “reciprocal agreement” to funnel monkeypox vaccination data from “various sources” to the agency. This is an addendum to the Covid-19 Data Use Agreement and will apply the same “requirements and provisions”. The draft data use agreement states that its purpose is to “advance the federal government’s efforts to develop a comprehensive picture of monkeypox vaccine administration at the national level.”

As of last week, 54 of the 61 jurisdictions had signed it.

But when CNN reached out to all 50 states for demographic details about who had received the monkeypox vaccine, most did not respond. Of those that did, most said that the number of people vaccinated had decreased, or there had been delays in processing demographic data, citing privacy concerns.

The lack of information about who received the monkeypox vaccine has also caught the attention of political leaders.

Last week, US Rep. Richie Torres sent letters to local leaders in his home state of New York, as well as to HHS and the CDC, urging them to publicly release demographic data on monkeypox vaccination.

“History tells us that we cannot trust public health systems to automatically meet the needs of the underserved: transparency and accountability must and must exist, and public reporting of demographic data is critical to both,” he wrote.

On Monday, eight DC Council members sent a letter to the local health department requesting more data on vaccinations to ensure fair vaccinations. They specifically request more information to show how the district is “applying lessons learned during COVID about communicating monkeypox situations and distributing vaccines.”

For Blackstock, monkeypox is a “replay” of what happened with Covid-19 — but worse.

“Again, marginalized groups, vulnerable groups are being affected and there’s very little sense of urgency in terms of getting resources to the communities that need them most,” she said. “Monkeypox is further stigmatized by gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, and then intersectionality among black and Latino men is most affected.”

In a statement on Monday, with additional vaccine supplies made available to states, Becerra emphasized the need for coordination and cooperation.

“We will continue to work with our state partners to ensure fair and equitable distribution of these vaccine doses to those most at risk and to limit the spread of the virus,” he said.

Experts say it’s important to work closely with the communities most affected in general – but especially with the sensitive nature of the current monkeypox outbreak.

The Washington, DC Department of Health told CNN that “while reducing the specificity of the data being collected, there has been an increase in high-risk individuals receiving the vaccine, particularly in the black community.”

It speaks to a historical distrust of health care but also a “contemporary distrust” made worse in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal in Roe v. Wade, Saffo said.

“People don’t trust that this data collected won’t be used in a way that negatively affects them. Still, from a public health perspective, we need this data to understand how to target resources,” she said.

“It goes back to the reality that we need to have people in these communities at the design table when we’re thinking about how we’re collecting data, how we’re rolling out vaccines, how we’re talking about these conditions. “