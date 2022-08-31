There is a lot of money in college football guaranteed games. These are the most interesting deals.

USA TODAY Sports used public-records requests to obtain contracts for the 297 non-conference college football games scheduled by Bowl Subdivision teams this season. In total, about $175 million will change hands for those games.

About 30 matchups between private schools or institutions do not have to disclose contract terms, the most non-conference total. In addition, Georgia Tech owes its Bobby Dodd Stadium for playing its Atlantic Coast Conference home game against Clemson this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, or the money it paid Nebraska and Northwestern for last weekend’s Big Ten game. In Dublin, Ireland.