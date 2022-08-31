There have been no named hurricanes this summer. That’s why

The hurricane season has started quieter than usual, but don’t let that fool you, meteorologists say.

The absence of named hurricanes at this time of year is rare, having happened only twice since 1960. However, weather experts predict they will come.

The dry, dusty air blowing off the vast Sahara Desert off the coast of West Africa has retained convection, or atmospheric water. steam from the usual storms. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June to November.

This upper-level water vapor image over the North Atlantic Ocean was taken from DuPage College’s NexLab satellite on August 30th. (GOES/DuPage College)

“While we were able to dodge a few bullets early on, I still expect a strong hurricane season,” said Jeff Weber, an atmospheric scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.

Usually by now, Weber said, there has been at least one major hurricane in August.

Meteorologists say climate change could be the cause

Since August is almost over, the next three available names on the 2022 tropical storm and hurricane list may not even be used this month. A tropical storm brings sustained winds of at least 63 km/h. On the other hand, hurricanes have wind speeds of at least 119 km/h.

Weather experts say climate change is a factor.

Weber described that there is a permanent high-pressure ridge he calls “a blister on the planet” – the same one that caused wildfires in North America last year – now over Europe and Asia and causing severe drought there. A lack of moisture could delay the hurricane season, Weber said.

“This may be one of the reasons why we are not seeing as much development in the tropics. It’s kind of a reduction in the amount of water vapor we have to deal with off the west coast of Africa,” Weber said.

#OnThisDay 17 years ago #HurricaneKatrina hit southeast Louisiana for the second time after hitting Hallandale Beach, Florida four days ago. The storm killed more than 1,800 people and caused $125 billion in damage. pic.twitter.com/LGnljCd3tc –@NOAASatellites

But growing weather activity in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, suggests this unusual pattern may soon end.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a sharp increase here in September,” says Weber.

He says sea surface temperatures are warm, which he predicts will generate 10 to 14 storms and up to three major hurricanes, possibly in November.

Hurricane could develop in the coming days

Meteorologist Bob Robichaux of the Canadian Hurricane Center told CBC News that weather models are predicting a hurricane in the next few days.

He says climate change may play a role in reducing the number of hurricanes, but those that form may be more powerful, such as when Hurricane Dorian hit Atlantic Canada three years ago.

Every year, the winds raise about 90 million tons of dust from the Sahara desert. This image shows dust being blown over the North Atlantic Ocean. (CIMSS Tropical Cyclones Group/University of Wisconsin-Madison)

“You can’t judge an entire season by the first three months alone,” Robichaux said. “Even a year that starts slowly can really pick up steam here if things even out.”

Storms Danielle, Earl and Fiona are developing now.

This is something NASA has been keeping a close eye on since it was forced to cancel Monday’s scheduled Artemis I launch due to an engine temperature issue.

August 29th. High probability that a large area of ​​flow pressure in the central part #Atlantic development over the next 5 days. From fresh to strong oriental #winds in the north quadrant & #seas expected by the middle of the week. Read more at https://t.co/26J6UnYRHO #GOESeast #marinewx < href="https://t.co/fYXLm9Gpfe">pic.twitter.com/fYXLm9Gpfe –@NHC_TAFB

NASA needs to be wary of Earth’s weather as the 32-story rocket is poised to launch during the height of hurricane season in Florida, the state with the highest number of tropical cyclones in the United States.

Monday’s launch was delayed; NASA has announced that it will try again on Saturday.

While the risk of hurricanes peaks on September 10, some of the most powerful hurricanes hit after August 15, such as Andrew (1992), Francis (2004), Ivan (2004) and “Katrina” (2005).

What does this mean for a lunar rocket

If a hurricane or tropical storm does strike off the coast of Florida or the Persian Gulf, NASA told the media that the launch leader would receive a forecast from the Space Flight Meteorology Group or the US Space Force 45th Meteorological Squadron, which is monitoring any potential problems. on the east coast.

In the event of a hurricane, precautionary advisories come into effect to reduce weather-related risk, according to NASA.

NASA’s Lunar Rocket is ready at sunrise at pad 39B ahead of the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at Kennedy Space Center on Monday at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Monday. The launch has been moved to Saturday. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via Associated Press)

Launch meteorologist Melody Lovin, lead meteorologist for the US Space Force 45th Meteorological Squadron for the Artemis mission, says each rocket has its own weather limits.

When Hurricane Dorian hit in 2019, she said NASA had to roll back some of the equipment to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

“The weather in Florida is predictable, but late August and early September will not be easy. Watching the tropics is always a hot topic for the team,” Lovin said.