A year after the heartbreaking and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Americans want to know what lessons their leaders have learned.

Don’t hold your breath.

‘Lessons learned’ are rarely straightforward, especially when applying complex foreign policy and strategy. The process inevitably succumbs to the same priority-driven infighting and parochial demagoguery that led to the disagreements in the first place.

It’s a rare thing when formerly opposing factions slide gracefully and together into the intellectual utopia of 20/20 hindsight. Instead, interpretations of the past – and thus lessons learned – will be unraveled with a heavy dose of confirmation bias and tribal blame games, played out in the snake pits of social media where complex social and political dynamics are rendered black and white. memes and TikTok videos.

A year ago, after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it seemed that each side of the argument was right. National security guards, like me, said it would happen if we created a power vacuum immediately.

Separatists, eager to prove that any and all foreign intervention is essentially immoral, are quick to use Afghanistan as an example of why we shouldn’t waste our time in the first place, or blithely claim, “We had to leave, but we didn’t. By the way!” (So ​​how do we do that, eh? If our goal is zero troops left, this collapse was always going to result).

Democrats, desperate to spin the horror story more favorably for their party’s leader, mostly just repeated the public relations version of the pee soccer game and chased the ball until they found it, held it aloft and shouted “Trump’s mistake!” Screamed.

This is the thing. Not everyone can be right. But finding out who is more right and who is less wrong is more of an art than a science.

In order to agree on the lessons after the fact, there must be some agreement on what the expected outcome should be.

One of the reasons why a ‘lesson’ will never be learned for Afghanistan is that different groups have different outcomes in mind. The National Security Guard wanted to prevent the return of a strong and capable al Qaeda and Islamic State, or the Taliban that harbored them. We wanted a strategic forward presence and capable partners we could rely on. But isolationists (or populists, or liberals, or “no more endless war” chanters, whatever you want to call them), have never been attracted to any of this. This group gives moral value to keeping our troops locked behind glass ready to “break in case of emergency”. And the Democrats? I can’t figure out what exactly they want and neither can they.

There’s probably one thing all sides agree on: Someone screwed up, and his name happened to be Joe Biden. He refused to listen to the advice of his defense secretary or his generals. He wanted “zero” troops and that meant leaving a defensible Bagram Air Base uninhabited. He wanted to ‘make good’ on a vague campaign slogan to “end endless wars” and nothing would stand in his way — no common sense, no reality, no consideration of national security beyond his presidency. But Biden didn’t get to this point in a vacuum. His decision was the result of a long series of bipartisan narratives and declarations drenched in half-truths and emotional appeals.

It is not easy to reach some degree of consensus on what lessons we can learn from the disaster in Afghanistan, but we must try.

Chapter one

The first lesson is leadership. I’ve seen a lot of popular social media criticizing “generals” or the “military industrial complex” as convenient scapegoats for protracted conflict.

There are some faults there, to be sure, but ultimately, the answer is much simpler than that: politicians. For 20 years, politicians have failed to articulate what our mission is. You see, in 2001 we were faced with two simple choices: retaliate or avoid another attack.

We chose to do both (a perfectly rational decision, whether you agree or not), but only presented the revenge part to the American people and then wondered why they became impatient after years of military rule. To say that the complex reality could have been better explained is an understatement.

Chapter Two

Another lesson is how to control your emotions. The decision to withdraw quickly from Afghanistan after 20 years of hard-fought success was purely emotional, a strategic misunderstanding (see Chapter I) that led to exhaustion and frustration. If we had used our heads, we would have done a quick cost/benefit analysis and 20 years later we were finally in decent balance, meeting our goal of prevention at a relatively low cost in terms of life (no combat deaths a year before withdrawal). and resources.

Chapter Three

And that leads to the third lesson: find balance. There is no perfect model for foreign intervention, for declaring war, or for determining when U.S. interests are truly threatened or not. But the last 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan gave us some clues, where we were caught between escalation and withdrawal and nation-building and MOABs (Mother of All Bombs). And what did we find?

Our limitations, of course, especially with nation building. But we also explored our ability to strengthen and equip allies and project national security. For 20 years in Afghanistan, a small commitment was maintaining the stability we needed, not to mention strategic air bases close to Pakistan, Iran and China.

If we continue to prove that we have no stomach for the chaos and unpredictability of the world and react by throwing up our hands and turning inward, we must prepare ourselves for an even more dangerous world – one waged by the warlords. Nuclear weapons.

Declarations should not dictate policy. It was never as loud-mouthed as people would have it make it out to be a simple contest between peace-loving Americans and war-mongering elites. The world is complex and dangerous, and there is no perfect way for America to navigate it, because perfection is subjective and the world is… messy.

We fled Afghanistan because it was messy and inconvenient, and politicians thought the American people were too easy to listen to hard truths. Afghans paid the price, as did thousands of American Gold Star families who now question the meaning of their sacrifice. At least we owe them some lessons learned.

