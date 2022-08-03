There are several important primaries on Tuesday. Here’s what we’re seeing

Toggle caption Ross D. Franklin/AP

August is a busy month for midterm election primaries, with Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas and Washington kicking off the calendar Tuesday.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the races in which former President Donald Trump’s picks are playing, and the contests in which he’s targeted Republicans who voted to impeach him.

We’re looking at the number of 2020 election rejects who are on the ballot Tuesday, including two GOP candidates running for secretary of state in Arizona, which President Biden narrowly won in the last election.

And in Kansas, abortion rights are on the ballot — the first test of voter sentiment since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. [Wade - appears corrupted in source].

Here’s a breakdown of what to look for.

Abortion in the spotlight

All eyes are on Kansas, where voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow the legislature to ban or potentially restrict abortion. As of now, abortion is considered a fundamental right in the state, thanks to a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision.

And earlier this summer in Michigan, Republicans in the state legislature introduced a measure to repeal the abortion ban dating back to 1931. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed not to let that happen, making the issue a signature part of her re-election campaign. , which is shaping up to be a tight race.

On the Republican side, candidates include Tudor Dixon, a businesswoman and former TV commentator, chiropractor Garrett Soldano, and businessman Kevin Rinke. Dixon, who is backed by former US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and — as of this past weekend — Trump has led the way. Recent polls.

Where there are notable Trump-aligned candidates and election naysayers

Arizona: In the GOP gubernatorial primary, Trump has endorsed Kari Lake, a former television host who spread lies about the 2020 election, while other Republicans — including former Vice President Mike Pence and current Gov. Doug Ducey — have endorsed her main opponent, Karyn Taylor Robeson. .

On the Senate side in Arizona, Trump’s pick is Blake Masters, the former CEO of investment firm Thiel Capital. The Masters campaign has been boosted by Millions Dollars from Peter Thiel, his longtime friend and boss. Masters is in the race with businessman Jim Lamon, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich and retired National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire. The GOP winner will then move on to a highly competitive race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

Both Lake and Masters appear to have healthy leads Recent polls.

Trump rejected the results of the 2020 election and has also supported state representative Mark Finchem, who is trying to overturn them. He is now running to oversee the polls in Arizona. He is one of two nominees on the Republican ballot for Secretary of State.

Missouri: Trump made a last-minute decision not to endorse Missouri in the race for an open U.S. Senate seat, instead endorsing “ERIC” — a nod to the two front-runners, state Attorney General Eric Schmidt and former Gov. Eric Greitens. Many Republicans worry that the controversial Greitens will win the nomination, complicating hopes for what the GOP considers a safe haven.

Kansas: In Kansas, the open race for attorney general includes former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018. Trump has endorsed Kobach, a longtime ally of the former president. Also in the Republican field is candidate Tony Mattei, a former federal prosecutor and state Sen. Kelly Warren is. Chris Mann, a former prosecutor and police officer, is unopposed on the Democratic side.

Kobach’s failed gubernatorial bid in 2018 meant the state got a Democratic governor, including Laura Kelly. Kelly is now running for re-election in the race Considered a toss-up. She faces a primary challenge from accountant Rich Karnowski in her own party. And on the Republican side, Trump has endorsed current state Attorney General Derek Schmidt for the seat.

Where GOP candidates who voted against Trump are challenged

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 impeachment. All three are on the ballot Tuesday — and face uphill battles for re-election.

In Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is being challenged from the right by former US Army Special Forces member Joe Kent and podcaster and homeschool advocate Heidi St. John. Trump has endorsed Kent, who has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump at a rally last week said Of Herrera Beutler, “She voted for another impeachment fraud by radical Democrats where Republicans stood tall for me but she didn’t.”

Herrera Beutler, for her part, is campaigning as a more “independent” candidate.

Rep. in the state’s fourth district. Dan Newhouse is fighting a similar battle. He is facing challengers including Trump-endorsed Lauren Culp, a former city police chief, who ran for governor in 2020 and won’t accept after losing.

And rounding out the trio in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District is Rep. Peter Major, who is being challenged by Trump nominee John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official. Democrats have controversially intervened in the race, touting Gibbs’ conservative credentials as an easy-to-defeat candidate in one of the Democrats’ top pickup opportunities.