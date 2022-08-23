There are now so many birds in the skies over Long Point, Ontario, that they are visible on radar.

So many birds flew over Ontario’s Long Point Peninsula on Sunday that they looked like a huge donut on US weather radar in Buffalo, New York.

The image was taken and widely shared on social media – a sign of the annual southward migration of millions of birds that is in full swing across Canada as shorter days and colder temperatures signal them to fly far beyond Canada in search of sunnier weather. . south.

The phenomenon is calledperch ringThe US National Weather Service describes it as “when a radar beam detects thousands of birds taking off from their roosts at dawn in search of insect food.”

The image was posted to social media by meteorologist Corey Elder, who told CBC News via email that while perch rings can be seen frequently, “such a perfect concentric ring” is rarely seen.

Although most people have never seen it, professional weather watchers see it quite often, according to Jim Mitchell, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) meteorologist at Lake Erie in Buffalo who works at the radar station that took the picture. .

Long Point is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

“The birds all sit together and obviously when they take off they have to spread out. When they fly away, it looks like a ring, and there are so many of them that you can see it,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the radar station in Buffalo is so sensitive that it picks up cars on a nearby freeway and flocks of seagulls prowling through garbage piles in a landfill south of the city. But the size and scale of the bird flocks at Long Point are so massive and dense that they show up on radar even though Buffalo is 100 miles away, he said.

“The long dot is the most distinct we can see.”

This is because Long Point is the largest freshwater sandbar in the world and one of the most important areas for migratory birds in North America.

Sand martins such as this one are believed to be among the birds that form a roost in the skies over Long Point. (David M. Bell/Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology)

This sandy, narrow and uninhabited peninsula extends 40 kilometers into Lake Erie. It is so unique and rich in endangered species that it has been recognized UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

“That being said, it is probably the largest wetland, if not the largest wetland in all of the Great Lakes,” said Stuart McKenzie. As Director of Strategic Assets for non-profit organization Birds Canada, his responsibilities include managing the Long Point Bird Observatory and the field work that takes place there.

The swarm probably consists of swallows or purple martins.

McKenzie said that, given the size of the perch ring and the time of year, it was likely that barn martins, sand martins, or purple martins, or a combination of the two, were birds swarming in the hundreds of thousands, roosting, moulting, and feeding for several years. travel on abundant insects.

Male purple martins are completely iridescent purple. (Image credit: Jonathan Kells)

“Why it’s so attractive to swallows is because of these protected wetlands; they give them a safe place to sleep and plenty of food to feed during the day.”

The swarm likely came from much of southern Ontario, and possibly more remote areas, and the birds are congregating at Long Point to roost, Mackenzie said. When dawn breaks, they leave in such numbers that radar stations can detect them at a distance of more than 100 kilometers.

“The lower limit, in terms of perch size, is about a hundred thousand swallows on any given night, and the upper limit is well north of half a million.

“On radar, this gives a kind of donut signature, with the center of that donut being the perch site as the birds move out of place in all directions,” McKenzie said.

He said that this phenomenon occurs for several weeks, and then one day the birds decide that it is time for them and fly away to the southern United States or South America for the winter.

However, before they left, Mackenzie said that it was a sight to be there on the ground and see the birds gather for yourself.

“It happens very close to sunset when they start settling in for the night. They begin to swarm, mingle, and spend about half an hour or 45 minutes hopping through wetlands, moving in large flocks.

“It’s almost like a tornado or a whirlwind. These swarms circle and circle, and then this whirlwind goes into the swamp, and then the birds come off, ”Mackenzie said.

When we didn’t have this technology, they probably blocked the radar. Hard to say. – Stuart McKenzie, Birds Canada

“It looks like it’s coordinated and they will eventually descend into the wetlands and disappear.”

This is what birds have been doing for millennia, and yet we only relatively recently have the technology to observe it on a large scale at Long Point and similar places such as Walpole Island or, more rarely, at Point Pelee.

“It’s a humiliating experience for me,” McKenzie said after seeing the birds, whose population has declined by 50 percent in the last 40 years, gather in the hundreds of thousands.

“Now there are half a million of them. It’s phenomenal. How was it 50 years ago? When we didn’t have this technology, they probably blocked the radar. Hard to say”.