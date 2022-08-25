There are no problems with fraud in Canada, but this does not mean that the riding card is perfect.

Section 51(1) of the Constitution Act states that every ten years, the distribution of seats in the House of Commons and the federal travel map must be “reviewed” to reflect changes in Canada’s population.

This decade-long process tends to generate some consternation, especially among MPs whose political fortunes, workloads and communities are directly affected by it.

“It is entirely inevitable that some concerns will be expressed. There is no doubt about that,” he said. John Courtney , professor emeritus at the University of Saskatchewan, who has studied the redistribution process in depth. “It’s regular, like clockwork, every ten years.”

Right now, Liberal MPs in Toronto are upset about a proposed map that would show the city. number of trips reduced from 25 to 24 . Northern Ontario MPs are also upset that their region may lose a deputy while Bloc Québec deputies and one Liberal cabinet minister I don’t like how the map of Quebec is drawn .

You can be forgiven for wondering how objective MPs can be when it comes to riding. Perhaps the best thing that can be said about the electoral boundary process in Canada is that it is ultimately independent of MPs.

This separates the Canadian system from situation in most parts of the US where partisans draw maps and fraud (named after Elbridge Jerry former governor of Massachusetts) is still considered a normal part of politics.

For the most part, the system serves Canada well. But it’s not perfect.

How an electoral card is drawn up

The head of the election commission is responsible for the application legalized formula determine how many seats will be allocated to each province. The work of compiling the electoral map in each province is then handed over to independent frontier electoral commissions.

Each three-member commission is chaired by a judge who is elected by the provincial chief judge. The Speaker of the House of Commons appoints the other two members. Members of Parliament, senators and members of provincial legislatures are not eligible to serve on these commissions.

Under Electoral Boundary Change Act , commission members are asked to ensure that the number of voters in each district is within a certain range based on the provincial average. They may also set boundaries to accommodate communities of “interest” or “identity” and historical divisions, or to ensure “managed geographic size”. They can make exceptions for what the law calls “extraordinary” circumstances.

It does not depend on the deputies

Each panel prepares a proposed map and must hold at least one public hearing to obtain feedback; the current Ontario commission has scheduled 17 hearings. The commissions then report to the Speaker, who submits the reports to a committee of the House of Representatives.

Through this committee, deputies can submit formal complaints, which are then referred to the commission for consideration. But the decisive word still belongs to the commissions – and they are not obliged to obey the will of the deputies.

it didn’t always work that way . At the federal level, independent commissions were not responsible for setting boundaries until 1964, following Manitoba’s decision to admit nonpartisan groups in 1955.

Although border commissions prevent fraud, often the cards offered draw criticism .

Conservative MP Kelly Block was one of several Saskatchewan MPs who spoke out against new riding cards in 2012. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

For example, in 2012, 13 Conservative MPs in Saskatchewan objected when a provincial commission decided to cancel some mixed urban and rural travel around Regina and Saskatoon. A cynic might have suspected that these objections were based on the fact that the urban-rural scheme tends to favor Conservative candidates, but publicly voiced complaints were mostly framed in terms of public interest and democratic representation.

Commission acknowledged and addressed the concerns expressed but ultimately stuck to his changes. (In the 2015 election, the Conservatives lost three seats to the NDP in Saskatchewan. But the Conservatives took all 14 seats in the province in 2019 and 2021.)

The rules are still subject to change

While some fiddling with the lines on the electoral map is inevitable, it’s hard to imagine anyone seriously suggesting a return to what it was before 1964. do not control the electoral system.

But there are parts of the process that can still be improved.

Michael Pal, professor of law at the University of Ottawa, pointed to the relatively broad leeway given to commissions to decide which criteria they prioritize when setting boundaries. Pal claims that this led to inconsistencies across the country .

Dedicated vote counting officers count ballots from national, international, Canadian military and incarcerated voters at the Elections Canada distribution center in Ottawa on federal election night, September 20, 2021. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Courtney suggests that a certain number of seats could be allocated to the less populated northern areas of each province, and commissions could be mandated to keep the remaining rides closer in population. Currently, the riding population can be 25 percent more or less than the provincial average. Courtney will cut that range down to 15 percent to promote greater equality for riders and voters.

Pal will reduce this range even further, to five percent. It will also change the redistribution formula that has been adjusted in the past and got better this spring – to make the House of Commons better represent some of the larger provinces.

Current voters in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta slightly underrepresented in the House of Commons , while all other provinces are slightly overrepresented. Ultimately, Pal said, those gaps can be attributed to the under-representation of voters in some of Canada’s largest cities.

Some inconsistencies are embedded in the Constitution. Prince Edward Island, for example, is guaranteed four spots despite having a population only slightly larger than the Toronto average. Ensuring regional representation can also be a worthy goal. But working with the formula can minimize the differences.

So while deputies are looking at the new maps for unfairly drawn lines, they might consider whether some more fundamental reworking is needed.