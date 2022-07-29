There are no immediate signs in either Moscow or Washington of an imminent deal with Britney Griner.

How soon can Brittney Griner return to the United States as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia? Perhaps not much, judging by comments from officials in Washington and Moscow on Thursday.

There was no sign of movement the day after Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken reported that the United States “made a substantial offer” to release the American basketball star.

The proposal, according to a person briefed on the talks, involves a swap of a Russian arms dealer serving a lengthy term in a US prison for Ms Greener, who has been in custody since February on drug possession charges, and Paul N. Whelan, a former Marine detained in Russia in 2019 and charged with espionage. The State Department classified both Americans as “wrongfully detained” and referred their cases to a special hostage division.