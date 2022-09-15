There are no Chinese or Persian characters on the ballot, Vancouver’s main election headquarters says.

Vancouver’s chief electoral commissioner has filed a lawsuit that 15 candidates in the upcoming municipal election are not allowed to have their names on the ballot in Chinese, Persian or other non-Latin characters.

Rosemary Hagiwara filed in a provincial court on Tuesday, naming defendants including mayoral candidate Fred Harding, incumbent National People’s Administration member Melissa De Genova and veteran Vision Vancouver school board trustee Allan Wong.

The statement said all respondents submitted their “common name” for use on the ballot in both Latin characters and Chinese or Persian characters.

Ten from NPA, two from Vision Vancouver, and one each from Forward Together and COPE.

Hagiwara claims that none of the respondents who previously ran in municipal elections used non-Latin versions of their names in earlier nomination papers.

The case is due to be heard in the provincial court in Robson Square on Thursday morning.

Chinese name not ‘out of the hat’ says Harding

Harding said in an interview that his Chinese name was not something “out of the hat”.

He said that he had a Chinese name for many years because half of his family on his wife’s side were Chinese.

“So, telling me that’s not my usual name, you can understand that it’s like ‘You don’t really know me,'” Harding said.

NPA mayoral candidate Fred Harding (center) says his Chinese name was not something “out of the hat.” (Justin McElroy/CBC)

Hagiwara’s affidavit states that when Harding originally submitted his candidacy on September 6, he did not include Chinese characters in his regular name, but three days later he revised his candidacy by adding them.

She also said that Harding did not use Chinese characters when he ran for mayor in 2018.

Harding said that while the NPA had access to lawyers, no one had been able to answer the question by Thursday morning.

Candidates alarmed by lawsuit

Vision Vancouver said in a statement that Wong and council candidate Honia Barzegar (هانیه برزگری) were alarmed at the possibility of their “unique and common names” printed in non-Latin letters being removed from the ballot.

But the party has also accused other candidates of using “cultural appropriation” by adopting Chinese names under which they are not known to seek an unfair electoral advantage.

COPE Student Council candidate Susie Mah (馬陳小珠) said in a statement that she was “shocked and distrusted” at being included in the survey because her Chinese name was chosen by her parents and is part of her identity.

“The reason for using my Chinese name as well as my English name on the ballot is important to me. It’s not about getting additional votes in the Chinese community,” Mah said, adding that she wasn’t the one trying to “catch up.” Chinese name” for use in elections.

COPE trustee candidate Susie Mah says her Chinese name, chosen by her parents, is part of her identity. (DEAL)

Mah said in an interview that her Chinese name is well known to the Chinese-speaking community.

“I think going forward, if we want people to run for office and we want people to be part of a democracy, voting should be accessible. anxious,” Mah said.

She said she had too little time to seek legal advice before the hearing.

Hagiwara stated in her affidavit that she was not aware of any candidate attempting to use non-Latin characters on the ballot prior to 2014.

Only one candidate in each of the 2014 and 2018 polls used non-Latin characters on their ballots, she said.

In the most recent municipal election in 2018, the City of Vancouver allowed only OneCity council member candidate Brandon Yang (甄念本) to use his Chinese name on the ballot, declining requests from other candidates to do the same. The city’s decision prompted legal action by school trustee candidates Sophie Wu and Ken Denike.