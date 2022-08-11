New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox – Zuckerberg-backed digital platform Summit Learning is pushing a narrow view of US politics, including commentary from left-wing activists like the New York Times’ Nicole Hanna-Jones and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrice Cuellars. Received and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Summit is funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and used by 400 schools – amounting to approximately 80,000 students.

Fox News Digital reviewed screenshots from an internal platform available to educators that showed Summit Learning presents a lens of American politics that favors far-left and far-left views and more rarely — if ever — includes right-wing views. Issues such as reparations, mass incarceration and police reform.

For example, teachers were instructed to combat student “misconceptions” that only “people are racist; systems cannot be racist”.[ing]… examples of structural racism.[t] dominant white culture.”

Fox News Digital contacted Summit Learning who said the claims of “bias” are “baseless.” In a follow-up email, Fox News Digital requested information about centrist or right-wing voices included in the platform, which it labels itself “controversial,” but did not immediately receive a response.

“Although many people think of racism in terms of individual or community ideology, it can also exist in systems and social structures. When systems have rules that unfairly affect one racial or ethnic group, it is a racist system,” Summitt said. on its internal platform.

The summit recommended that students discuss whether policing is “crime control or social control” and provided resources that support students deceiving the police.

For example, one of the articles highlighted by the Zuckerberg-backed platform was written by Patrice Cullers, co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

“[W]The e system must be fundamentally changed at its core,” Cullers said. “Fixing systemic problems is not easy, but we can take steps toward progress by reexamining the way we fund and rely on law enforcement in this country.”

Another source said that “American policing… must be desensitized and disengaged.”

“The #unbundle concept… is thought not as an alternative to defunding but as a kind of framework… for how a little disruption can make cities safer places for everyone,” the article said.

The course also includes articles such as “Why the Police Can Violate Your Constitutional Rights” and “The Militarization of the Police…Targets Black Communities.” Another article included in the digital platform stated that modern policing involves “the use of brute force to control black Americans”.

Another article from The Washington Post on the summit claimed that “there is no national correlation in spending. [on police] and crime rates.”

Fox News Digital contacted Summit Learning who said the claims of “bias” are “baseless.” He said the summit does not make decisions about what curriculum schools teach, and instead those decisions are made at the local and school level.

“We believe that local educators are in the best position to decide what curriculum to present to their students. All of Summit Learning’s curriculum is fully customizable, and schools and educators are free to add, exclude, edit, or create their own projects to meet their needs. . their unique community,” he told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Another section includes Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow,” which argues that mass incarceration is a form of racial segregation. Summit suggested that teachers include a quote from Alexander that says, “We’re not finished [Jim Crow era] Racial Caste in America; We just rearranged it.”

The summit also asked students “diagnostic questions” about Black Lives Matter.

It said, “Why has support for the Black Lives Matter movement increased significantly among whites during the COVID-19 pandemic?”

The correct answer, according to Summitt, is “The pandemic has disrupted routine, so more… white people resent government and authority than before the pandemic.”

The summit also included a section on reparations, with commentary by Nicole Hanna-Jones of the New York Times.

“Debt punishment for white Americans is not compensation for the social debt that everyone else is paying,” Hanna-Jones said in the podcast.

The Summit followed up and provided an infographic on “Why we need reparations.”

Summitt then quizzed the students on the “Positive Effects of Reinstatement on the United States.”

According to Hanna-Jones, the summit asked students why “African Americans did not receive reparations for slavery.”

The answer is “they are in a country where the majority does not support reparations.”

Hannah Jones also said in the podcast, “Four years ago bringing in reparations was considered an important issue. Last year, mainstream political candidates running for president were talking about reparations… if there ever was a time where we could get closer. To get there.” .. I think it’s time.”