The New York Yankees were dropping like flies.

Two days after trade acquisition Andrew Benintendi was placed on the injured list, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday that Anthony Rizzo will join Benintendi.

Rizzo has been dealing with back problems for a few months, so he received an epidural before the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rizzo has been dealing with headaches since receiving the epidural.

Headaches, and not his back, put him in IL.

“I don’t think it’s back-related now. I think it’s just dealing with headaches and stuff. He’s still under doctor’s orders to kind of rest.” Boone said Tuesday. There will be at least a few days of ramp up when we get him going, so we need to get him to that point. I know it’s been a little frustrating for him in the last couple of days.”

Rizzo had hit a home run in each of his previous two starts as he dealt with a back issue, but it clearly had a lingering effect. August 3, Rizzo hit just .200 with a .654 OPS, striking out 24 times in 78 plate appearances.

The Yankees’ game against the Minnesota Twins was postponed Tuesday, but Boone noted that both DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton will not start. LeMahieu is dealing with a toe issue that Boone said won’t be fixed until the offseason. Stanton has struggled since returning from Achilles tendinitis. He also fouled the ball at his foot on Monday and left the game.

When the move is made official on Wednesday, Rizzo will become the seventh member of the Yankees to be placed in IL since Aug. 17.

Yankees shortstop Andrew Benintendi will undergo surgery for a broken hamate bone

New York awaits the return of Harrison Bader, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Scott Efros, Albert Abreu, Aroldis Chapman, Miguel Castro, Matt Carpenter and Benintendi.

Michael King, Chad Green and Lewis Gill are all out for the year, while Jack Britton is rehabbing from last year’s Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees are 20-31 since July 9 and have had their 15 ½ game lead in the AL East cut to just five games.

The Yankees will replace Rizzo with Ronald Guzman.