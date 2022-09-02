New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Yankees have called up one of their top prospects that fans have been dying to see in the big leagues: Oswald Peraza.

New York announced the roster move Prior to their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, Peraza will travel from the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders to join the team in Florida.

Peraza is currently ranked No. 1 in the Yankees farm system by MLB Pipeline. 3 is a total prospect. Anthony Volpe, the team’s former first-round draft pick and only one other shortstop, is ahead of him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The right-handed hitter has been flexing his muscle in Triple-A this season, hitting his 19th homer a few hours ago Thursday against the Syracuse Mets. He entered the day slashing .258/.329/.440 with 18 homers and 49 RBI.

The reason fans want the Yankees to call him up sooner is because of their current shortstop situation in the Bronx as the team continues to struggle in the second half.

Aaron Judge closes gap on single-season home run record with 51st dinger

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was brought in this offseason as a stopgap option, creating a short-term solution with the Yankees emerging as an MLB-quality shortstop over Peraza or Volpe. But Kiner-Falefa is a liability at shortstop at times, as he currently ranks in the 29th percentile of hitting average, a range-based statcast measure used to determine how many outs a player saves against his teammates.

While Kiner-Falefa has had some impressive games at shortstop, he’s been inconsistent at times, owning 12 errors (six throwing, six fielding) on ​​the season. His latest was costly when a simple grounder was booted off the bat of Mike Trout on Wednesday night. In the next at-bat, Shohei Ohtani blasted a three-run homer that would have been the decisive hit in the Yankees’ 3-2 loss.

Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman sidelined with ‘really bad infection’ from tattoo

Kiner-Falefa’s bat hasn’t been as powerful this season either. Although the Yankees knew he was a contact-first hitter, he wasn’t getting on base much with a .261 average and .310 on-base percentage (league average OBP .312). With just one home run and 18 doubles, Kiner-Falefa is slugging just .315 with a .625 OPS.

Marvin Gonzalez has relieved Kiner-Falefa at shortstop at times this season, as he has been a Swiss Army Knife bench player for New York. But fans didn’t like his .200/.271/.323 slash line in his 65 games in pinstripes.

Peraza has a golden opportunity to prove himself in front of the team and the fans. If all goes well, Peraza could be seriously considered for the postseason, with the Yankees primarily involved.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Yankees currently lead the AL East by six games, heading into a crucial three-game series with the team chasing the Tampa Bay Rays.