New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With Wednesday’s doubleheader and several players out with injury, the New York Yankees lineup on Wednesday afternoon looked like a random mis-mosh.

It was once again AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge — who was intentionally walked twice in extra innings — and eight other guys who barely hit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Yanks turned two double plays in extra innings, at one point with the bases loaded and nobody scoring (one of them came from Ronald Guzman, who was making his season debut after spending the entire year in the minors — he had struck out four times his previous game at the plate).

But after 12 innings and yet another complete game, Osvaldo Cabrera had had enough.

Cabrera has been amazing defensively – he already has five outfield assists, which is already the most on the team, and has played in just 19 MLB games. By the way, he only played three minor league games in the outfield.

But entering his final at-bat on Wednesday afternoon, he was 0 for his last 25 runs.

It’s safe to say he had it coming — he squeaked a single into left and scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa to give the Evil Empire a 5-4 win.

“We like his posture and his makeup,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s not afraid.”

Some reinforcements are on the way — Luis Severino and Zach Britton are rehabbing, while Anthony Rizzo and Andrew Benintendi were recently placed on IL, and DJ LeMahieu could follow.

But if the Yankees ever want to get back on track, they need to call on the Minnesota Twins. They are now 114-39 with them since 2002, including the postseason.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Yankees have now won three in a row after a brutal 19-31 stretch. Their 15.5-game lead in the AL East has been cut to less than five in recent days.