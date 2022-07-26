New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on IL with a strained left Achilles tendon, the team announced Tuesday.

Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro was called up to the major league roster in a related move. It was Stanton’s second trip to the injured list this season, having been placed in IL on May 25 with a calf injury.

The former NL MVP was named the All-Star Game MVP last week for the American League in Los Angeles with his game-tying home run. Stanton’s All-Game selection was his first as a member of the New York Yankees and the fifth All-Star selection of his career.

Stanton played the outfield more regularly this season than in years past, logging 38 games in left and right field and 37 as the designated hitter.

On the year, Stanton is batting .228 with a 125 wRC+ (25% better than the league average hitter) while hitting 24 home runs and driving in 61 runs.

After Stanton came out of IL in June, he hit just .167 with 13 home runs and 26 RBI while having a 110 wRC+.

“Booney and I talked a little bit and he wanted to give me a little extra time,” Stanton said Sunday. via MLB.com. “A little beat up all over, but I’m fine.”

“We’ve got some things to figure out, but we’re fine,” the Yankees slugger added.

The Yankees are coming off a series win in Baltimore, but they lost relief ace Michael King for the season with a broken elbow. The Yankees, after a day off on Monday, head into a two-game set against their crosstown rivals the New York Mets on Tuesday and will be without their star outfielder.