New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees made an interesting trade before Tuesday’s deadline.

The Yankees received cash considerations for outfielder Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery from the St. Louis Cardinals. Both teams announced trade minutes before the 6 pm ET deadline.

New York congratulated Bader in a tweet that read, “Welcome home.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bader was born in Bronxville, NY – about 10 miles north of Yankee Stadium. He attended Horace Mann School before moving to Florida and eventually being selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

The 28-year-old was in the middle of his sixth season and was on the injury list when he was traded to New York. He hit .256 with a .673 OPS and five home runs. He finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and won the Gold Glove Award in 2021.

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Winners and Losers from a Busy Day in Baseball

The Cardinals acquired Montgomery, who was pitching reasonably well for the Yankees.

The 29-year-old is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA for the Yankees. In 21 starts, he struck out 97 batters.

New York made some trades before the deadline. The team acquired Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino last week.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Cardinals have Juan Soto under contract but declined to trade Dylan Carson in their prospect package. St. Louis also acquired Jose Quintana.