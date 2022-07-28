NEW YORK – The first domino of the upcoming MLB trade deadline has fallen to the New York Yankees.

The Yankees acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. The team announced Wednesday night.

Yankees pitching prospects Chandler Champlain, Beck Way and TJ Sikkema will be sent to Kansas City, the team said. Yes network Be the first to report the transaction.

The news came as the Yankees were swept in their two-game subway series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. After a historic start to the season, New York slipped to an under-.500 record in the month of July.

“[The Benintendi trade] Definitely gives us a real pump-up,” the Yankees manager Aaron Boone said to follow A 3-2 loss to the Mets. “He is obviously a great player. We will certainly welcome him and accommodate him.”

Benintendi, 28, is hitting .320 with a .387 on-base percentage and 39 RBIs this season. He has just three homers on the year. Benintendi will represent the Royals at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s definitely going to be a big part of what we have going on here,” Aaron Judge told reporters after the Yankees’ loss on Wednesday.

“I think adding a guy like that gives us a real pump-up, that’s for sure.”