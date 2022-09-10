closer
It wasn’t a good night for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Hicks was pulled from the game by manager Aaron Boone in the fifth inning after making a fatal error that cost the Yankees a two-run loss.

Of course, errors happen in baseball. Even the best athletes in sports make mistakes. But what Hicks did after the foul led Boone to call for him to be benched.

Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees draws a bases loaded walk against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 29, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees beat the Royals 11-5.

(Jim McKissack/Getty Images)

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning and runners on first and second base for the Tampa Bay Rays, a fly ball skied toward the foul line to left field and Hicks was tracking it. He should have played, but the ball bounced off his glove and hit the warning track dirt.

But Hicks wasn’t the only one in the building to spot the ball in fair territory. Instead, he put his hands on his hips and kept his head down until he heard loud shouts of ball fair.

Because of that move, instead of ending the inning at 1-0, two runs came in to make it 3-0.

Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees reacts during the seventh inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees beat the Royals 8-2.

(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

If that wasn’t enough, the next batter Randy Arozarina sent a ball to left field. Although the play was difficult given the 100-mile-per-hour exit velocity, Hicks misread it completely and the ball went over his head. Another run scored and it was 4-0.

Yankee fans went straight to the boos, and in the top of the fifth inning, Estevan Florial jogged out into left field to take Hicks’ place. It was an unforgivable play and Boone made that clear when Florial took his place.

It’s also worth noting that many of the Yankees have been injured, so pulling a healthy Hicks to keep a player with only one cup of coffee in the big leagues this season is another sign that a veteran switch-hitter was pulled for his poor play.

Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees ends the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 09, 2022 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Borough of New York City.

(Jim McKissack/Getty Images)

It’s been a struggling season for Hicks, hitting .160/.250/.179 in 35 games in the second half. He had a good stretch at the plate in June and July, but overall, he hit just .212/.328/.298 with six homers and 36 RBIs. RBI entered the fray on Friday.

