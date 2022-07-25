New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The XFL on Sunday unveiled the eight markets where teams will play after the league opens in the spring of 2023.

Danny Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made the announcement at an XFL townhall in Arlington, Texas, with the rebooted league just months away.

Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington have been named as host sites. Bob Stoops will coach Arlington, Wade Phillips will coach Houston, Terrell Buckley will coach Orlando, Rod Woodson will coach Las Vegas, Hines Ward will coach San Antonio, Jim Haslett will coach Seattle, Anthony Becht will coach St.Louis and Reggie Barlow will coach. Washington.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We have a clear vision for the XFL – the values ​​to foster, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life. Today, we take another step toward the 2023 kickoff of our league with the official announcement of where our teams will play. moving forward,” Garcia said in a news release. “What brings the league to life is the passion of the fans behind it. In each of these cities we co-create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up so they represent the unique fabric of our communities. We welcome all football fans to join us as we get ready to kick off in February.” “

Johnson added: “When Danny, Gerry Cardinale and I put pen to paper to rebuild this league, the first thing we recognized as one of the most important elements to the success of the XFL was choosing iconic cities and venues for our teams.” And to support and uplift the families of those who represent each city…their city…we need to make sure we include the most important voices in the room – the fans – when making these decisions. We are working on cool, new logos and innovative uniforms that fit the dynamic and innovative vision of our league. We can’t wait to share the joy with the fans once they meet their new ‘hometown team’. We’ll see you at kickoff.”

The XFL partners with the NFL on new innovative opportunities, including player safety, potential rule changes

Gerry Cardinale, founder and managing partner at Redbird Capital Partners, vows to make the XFL “the No. 1 spring league in the world.”

The XFL will begin on February 18, 2023 and will overlap with the United States Football League, which is set to return in 2023 as well. Team names will be announced at a later date.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The XFL sold Garcia, Johnson and the Cardinals after the 2020 version was forced to close up shop due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 version includes teams in Arlington, Houston, Carson, Calif., Seattle, Washington, East Rutherford, NJ, St. Louis, and Tampa.