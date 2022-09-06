New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The “Stranger Things” Season 5 of the popular sci-fi show will be its last, the writers say, and it seems the series finale won’t be as long as many had hoped.

Even after the show’s fourth season was released, the “Stranger Writers” account remained active on Twitter. Most of the scripts are shared from the show’s famous scenes, polls, and behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from “Stranger Things.”

There are some Season 5 updates Shared on Twitter account, An image of a whiteboard with the words “Stranger Things” written on the top with the number five behind it appears as a post on August 2. The photo was captioned “Day 1” as preparations for the fifth season begin. The post, which seemed to get mixed emotions from fans, was titled “Grid Stage,” with a photo displaying a whiteboard with a grid, listing the eight episodes at the top.

Some fans took the opportunity to fill in the blanks on the board and share what they’d like to see happen in the final season of the show. Bringing up a popular request shared in the Twitter comments Fan favorite Eddie Munson Back then, others were upset that the last season only featured eight episodes.

The first and third seasons of the show also had eight episodes, while the second and fourth seasons had nine. As it happens The fourth season of the show, The episodes were longer than usual, with all episodes being over an hour and the last three episodes being the length of a movie. The seventh episode of the show is one hour and 40 minutes, the eighth is one hour and 27 minutes and the final episode is two hours and 22 minutes.

Matt and Ross Duffer, known as The Duffer Brothers, spoke as writers on the show The Hollywood Reporter It has been suggested that Season 4’s running time will be in August 2022, and that episodes will not be long in the final season, except for a major series finale.

“I don’t think the run times will be as intense in Season 5,” Matt told the outlet. “We’re trying to get back to the simplicity of the structure in Season 1 with a bigger scale and scope. I expect it to be huge, except for the finale.”